Andi Eigenmann speaks up on controversial pregnancy surfing photos

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann has addressed those bashing her for her recent photos showing her surfing while at the peak of her pregnancy.
In a recent interview with ABS-CBN’s “Magandang Buhay,” Andi clarified that her doctor allowed her to surf until seven months of pregnancy because it is good for the baby.
Another day in paradise.?? #25weeks ???? @choyakzchoy Note: I surf with (just enough) knowledge of what I am doing, with my doctor’s permission, and with a professional surfer (@chepoxz) guiding me and making sure that the baby and I are ok. It’s my personal choice of exercise but doesn’t mean that its ok for every other pregnant lady to do this. Every person and every body is different.????? to all!
She, however, does not advise other pregnant women to do so, unless they are also surfer girls.
“It’s not something that I advise other people to do. Kaya lang ako pwede mag-surf kasi nagsu-surf talaga ako… Alam ko naman kung ano ‘yung ginagawa ko,” Andi said.
Surfing with my cute little family: making being pregnant in the summer so much more bearable and fun, specially because we live in a tropical paradise. Thanks for making sure we have fun surf sessions, and having us learn and get better each day mahal ko @chepoxz! #25weeks ???? @choyakzchoy
The actress added her doctor fully supports her pregnancy, so she is allowed to exercise.
“My OB is so supportive about it. Kasi ‘yung pagkakamali natin kapag buntis, hindi tayo gumagalaw kasi akala natin may mangyayari. Pero para sa akin, if hindi naman sensitive yung pregnancy mo, dapat ka mag exercise,” she said.
Ellie and I started as a tiny family of two, we’ve been really happy together, but later I was blessed with not just Philmar, but Toro as well. (He also has another adorable son named Kanoa who lives in France, and we are hoping to meet him very soon). Our family may not be ideal to some, but others’ perception is not our reality. I love my family, and I love our life. We are aware that it is not ordinary— because it’s extraordinary.?? ???? @stephenpechon of @niceprintphoto
Andi said she is happy with non-showbiz partner Philmar Alipayo, the father of her unborn, and she feels that their relationship is meant to be “forever.”
“Happy ako with my relationship with Philmar kasi he makes me feel like it’s something that could actually last forever,” Andi said.
Andi gave birth to her first child Ellie in November 2011. Ellie is her daughter with former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.
