Andi Eigenmann
Andi Eigenmann speaks up on controversial pregnancy surfing photos
Jan Milo Severo - June 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann has addressed those bashing her for her recent photos showing her surfing while at the peak of her pregnancy.

In a recent interview with ABS-CBN’s “Magandang Buhay,” Andi clarified that her doctor allowed her to surf until seven months of pregnancy because it is good for the baby.

She, however, does not advise other pregnant women to do so, unless they are also surfer girls.  

“It’s not something that I advise other people to do. Kaya lang ako pwede mag-surf kasi nagsu-surf talaga ako… Alam ko naman kung ano ‘yung ginagawa ko,” Andi said.

The actress added her doctor fully supports her pregnancy, so she is allowed to exercise. 

“My OB is so supportive about it. Kasi ‘yung pagkakamali natin kapag buntis, hindi tayo gumagalaw kasi akala natin may mangyayari. Pero para sa akin, if hindi naman sensitive yung pregnancy mo, dapat ka mag exercise,” she said.

Andi said she is happy with non-showbiz partner Philmar Alipayo, the father of her unborn, and she feels that their relationship is meant to be “forever.” 

“Happy ako with my relationship with Philmar kasi he makes me feel like it’s something that could actually last forever,” Andi said. 

Andi gave birth to her first child Ellie in November 2011. Ellie is her daughter with former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.
 

