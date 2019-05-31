Winwyn Marquez: 'Always a dream of mine to become a teacher'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and beauty queen Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez has just finished her Teacher Certificate Program, a step toward her dream of becoming a teacher.

"Southville really touched my life and now it is my turn to touch the lives of other people through teaching,” the Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 and Miss World Philippines - Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2017 titleholder said in a Facebook post by Southville International School and Colleges, where she got her Teacher Certificate and also finished her Basic Education Program.

“It has always been a dream of mine to become a Preschool Teacher,” said the star, who has been advocating for better education for all since her pageantry days.

She also actively participates in a Community Engagement Program that goes to different mission areas and public schools.

“It has always been a dream of mine to become a Teacher & now i'm a step closer,” she added in her Instagram account.

“Always be curious. There's a lot to learn about the world.”

The 27-year-old daughter of actor-politicians Alma Moreno and Joey Marquez also graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Major in Marketing Management from San Beda College Alabang in 2012.

Marquez is the half-sister of actors Vandolph Quizon and Mark Anthony Fernández, and the niece of actress and Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez.

Wyn was among the top 15 finalists of the 2015 Binibining Pilipinas pageant and in 2017, was hailed as Miss World-Philippines’ Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas. She later became Asia’s first winner and representative to the annual international Reina Hispanoamericana competition, which celebrates Hispanic culture, language and heritage.

Last Valentine’s, it was reported that Wyn broke up with actor Mark Herras, her boyfriend of two years.