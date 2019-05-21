Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan: 'I was molested, raped'

MANILA, Philippines — Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan revealed that she was molested and raped in her younger years.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Olivia wrote her body and mind were traumatized and she is still recovering from the bad experience.

“I was molested as a child and raped as a teenager,” Olivia wrote. “My body and mind have been traumatized in ways I am still recovering from many years later.”

To conclude her post, she said: “Peace, love and prayers for a better future where we can realize that we can live in harmony even when we don’t agree.”

Born and raised in Oklahoma, the 30-year-old beauty queen was crowned second runner-up at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant, where Philippines’ Pia Wurtzbach was declared the winner.

Like Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray who is the first to represent the Philippines in both Miss World and Miss Universe pageants, Jordan is arguably the first to represent USA in both major pageants.

In 2013, she finished in the top 20 of the Miss World competition.