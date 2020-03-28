The University of the Philippines' Oblation Statue
BY-NC-ND/Butch Dalisay
UPCAT 2020 results postponed indefinitely
MANILA, Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines on Saturday announced that the UP College Admissions Test (UPCAT) 2020 results, initially scheduled to be released on March 30, will be postponed for an indefinite time period.

“The University of the Philippines Office of Admissions is postponing the release of the [UPCAT] 2020 results, which was originally scheduled on 30 March 2020. Please wait for further announcement,” the state university’s Media and Public Relations Office said in a Saturday afternoon announcement.

Considerations weighed include internet inaccessibility during the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine and the welfare of employees affected by the said quarantine.

“[UP] has always been committed to ensuring the integrity and timely release of the UPCAT results,” the statement read.

“However, its decision to postpone the release of the results is prompted by two considerations: 

“1) the reality that the UPCAT applicants will have different levels of access to online results in light of the Enhanced Community Quarantine; and

“2) the need to suspend UPCAT processing after 16 March 2020 in consideration of the welfare of the large team of employees working on the pre-release validation of UPCAT results—who live in various locations within and at the outskirts of Metro Manila.”

