Spotted: Marcoses attending Pope Francis' funeral

John Marwin Elao - Philstar.com
April 26, 2025 | 5:16pm
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the funeral Mass for Pope Francis at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — President Bongbong Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos were seen at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican on Saturday, attending the funeral of the late Pope Francis.

The Philippines' first couple were photographed standing behind US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. The event also marks Trump's first foreign trip of his second term.

The Marcoses joined a host of world leaders and dignitaries including Britain's Prince William, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, as a large crowd of pilgrims gathered to pay their final respects.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, France's Emmanuel Macron and Lebanon's Joseph Aoun were also in attendance in what is considered the largest diplomatic gathering of the year so far.

The funeral Mass, led by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, drew hundreds of thousands of mourners to the Catholic capital.

President Marcos, who flew to Rome with the First Lady on Thursday evening, April 24, described Pope Francis as “the best Pope in my lifetime” and praised his compassion and humility.

The Philippine government declared a period of national mourning, with flags at half-staff, in honor of the pontiff.

A 'Catholic' nation. The Marcoses’ attendance highlights the deep connection between the Philippines and the Vatican. The Philippines is the largest Catholic nation in Asia, with over 78% of its population-about 85 million people-identifying as Roman Catholic.

The faith has shaped Filipino culture and society since Spanish colonization in the 16th century, and papal events have drawn massive public attention. Millions gathered in Manila to get a glimpse of Francis, who visited in 2015.

Pope Francis was beloved for his devotion to the poor and his message of mercy. Churches across the country held special Masses following his death on Monday, April 21.

