Philippines declares period of national mourning for Pope Francis

Pope Francis leads an ecumenical prayer with Protestants and Orthodox at St. Peter's square in The Vatican on September 30, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has declared a period of national mourning over the death of Pope Francis.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Proclamation 871 on April 23, officially declaring a period of mourning. Flags will remain at half-mast until Francis' funeral on Saturday, April 26.

“Pope Francis holds a special place in the hearts of the Filipino people, particularly for his Apostolic Visit to the Philippines in January 2015, where he offered comfort and solidarity to victims of Typhoon Yolanda, and celebrated the resilience of the Filipino faithful despite adversities,” the decree read.

The order also recognized that he led millions of Filipinos during Francis’ 12 years as the head of the Catholic Church.

The Palace said that Francis remained devoted to the care of the poor and the marginalized.

“The passing of Pope Francis is a moment of profound sorrow for the Catholic Church and for the Filipino people, who recognize him as a global leader of compassion and a tireless advocate for peace, justice, and human dignity,” the Palace said.

A period of national mourning is usually prescribed for presidents, vice presidents, House speakers, Senate presidents, as well as chief justices, and other noteworthy Filipinos.

However, the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines allowed a national mourning period for “other persons to be determined by the institute.”

Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, due to a stroke. His death was preceded by a long bout with pneumonia at the earlier part of the year.

His death triggered an outpouring of sympathies from within and outside the Catholic community, with many world leaders expected to attend the pope’s funeral.

Marcos, who leads one of the few predominantly Catholic countries in Asia, is set to attend the pope’s funeral.