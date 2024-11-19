^

World

EU Green Diplomacy Weeks in ASEAN 2024 kicks off with a fun run and green events

Philstar.com
November 19, 2024 | 8:30am
for European Union to ASEAN
EU Green Diplomacy Weeks in ASEAN 2024 kicks off with a fun run and green events
Around 500 participants took part, including representatives from ASEAN, the EU and its Member States, youth and individuals with special needs.
Photo Release

JAKARTA, Indonesia — European Union (EU) Ambassador to ASEAN Sujiro Seam officially kicked off the EU-ASEAN Green Diplomacy Weeks 2024 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The launch featured already second edition of dynamic 5km fun walk and run titled “EU-ASEAN Green Transition for Sustainable Planet and More Positive Impact” (GET UP and MOVE).

Around 500 participants took part, including representatives from ASEAN, the EU and its Member States, youth and individuals with special needs. The event took place along Jalan Sudirman, leading to Gelora Bung Karno, Senayan, Jakarta.

"The European Union is committed to supporting our partners in their respective green transitions, including ASEAN Member States,” Seam said. “This event shows our commitment to continue working together with ASEAN towards a greener sustainable and inclusive future. It is an opportunity to encourage and motivate individuals, communities and organisations to take stronger actions – to protect, preserve and restore our environment, for now and for future generations,” he added.

Medal presentation with the ambassador and participants
Photo Release

The EU Green Diplomacy Week is one of the EU’s global campaigns to promote cooperation on climate change and inspire meaningful action. This annual event has evolved into a significant occasion where the EU and its Member States host a series of events worldwide, fostering dialogue and collaboration on climate issues.

These events serve as a platform to showcase successful sustainability initiatives and motivate further green actions.

“Over the years, ASEAN has demonstrated commitment to addressing climate change, including through multisectoral dialogue and relevant activities involving key partners across various sectors,” said Jihan Abdul Rahman, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Permanent Mission of Brunei Darussalam to ASEAN, as Country Coordinator for ASEAN-EU Dialogue Relations.

She highlighted the establishment of the ASEAN Centre for Climate Change to facilitate regional climate change coordination and cooperation across Southeast Asia, and added that “by emphasising climate action, such as sustainable transport, eliminating pollution, and ensuring a just transition for all, ASEAN, in collaboration with our valuable partners including the EU, can build a more resilient region better prepared to withstand the impacts of climate change.”

This year, the fun walk and run event in Jakarta marked the start of the first region-wide activities for the EU-ASEAN Green Diplomacy Weeks 2024. EU Delegations in Southeast Asia are also hosting a series of events in ASEAN Member States to promote and inspire climate actions in the region.

Group photo of all participants of the EU-ASEAN GET UP and MOVE Fun Run and Walk Event
Photo Release

The fun walk and run is followed by an open public gathering featuring EU-ASEAN projects, EU Member States, and a series of mini talk shows.

The mini talk shows highlighted important topics in ASEAN’s green transition, such as the circular economy, biodiversity, sustainable landscapes, and the impact of climate change on women among others. These discussions showcased the insights of key ASEAN youth in each of these areas.

Yulia Ratnasari, founder of Karbon Biru, a youth-based initiative to carbon sequestering and protection of coastal society and biodiversity said: “ASEAN is home to a rich biodiversity and long coastal lines. As youth, it is up to us to ensure our development is inclusive and does not threaten our coastal society and biodiversity.”

Ratnasari is an alumna and awardee of the EU’s flagship programme, Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s degree on Circular Economy and Industrial Ecology, and a finalist of the EU Youth Sustainable Project Competition 2023.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by European Union to ASEAN. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

DIPLOMACY

EUROPEAN UNION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump nominates fracking magnate and climate skeptic as energy secretary

Trump nominates fracking magnate and climate skeptic as energy secretary

By Adam Plowright | 2 days ago
US President-elect Donald Trump nominated fracking magnate and climate change skeptic Chris Wright as energy secretary on...
World
fbtw
Xi tells Biden Beijing aims for 'smooth transition' in China-US ties

Xi tells Biden Beijing aims for 'smooth transition' in China-US ties

2 days ago
China will "strive for a smooth transition" in relations with the United States and is ready to work with Donald Trump's...
World
fbtw
Japan PM expresses concern to Xi over South China Sea situation

Japan PM expresses concern to Xi over South China Sea situation

2 days ago
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed "serious concerns" over the situation in the South China Sea to Chinese President...
World
fbtw
US State Department, Pentagon promise smooth transition with Trump

US State Department, Pentagon promise smooth transition with Trump

4 days ago
President Joe Biden's State Department and Pentagon on Thursday promised a smooth transition to the team of Donald Trump,...
World
fbtw
Markets struggle at end of tough week

Markets struggle at end of tough week

3 days ago
Asian markets stuttered Friday as data showing a pick-up in Chinese consumption was offset by concerns about US interest rates...
World
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Xi, Biden to meet as Trump return looms

Xi, Biden to meet as Trump return looms

By Danny Kemp | 2 days ago
US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet for the last time Saturday, a day after both leaders warned...
World
fbtw
Israel says HRW 'crimes against humanity' claims are 'completely false'

Israel says HRW 'crimes against humanity' claims are 'completely false'

4 days ago
Israel on Thursday denied allegations by Human Rights Watch that Israeli forces had forcibly displaced Gazans and that their...
World
fbtw
Japan economic growth slows in third quarter

Japan economic growth slows in third quarter

By Julien Girault | 4 days ago
Japan's growth slowed to 0.2% in the third quarter, preliminary data showed Friday, after a typhoon and government "megaquake"...
World
fbtw
Trump names vaccine skeptic to head health dept

Trump names vaccine skeptic to head health dept

By Frankie Taggart | 4 days ago
Donald Trump on Thursday tapped anti-vaccine activist and conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his secretary of health...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with