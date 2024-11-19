EU Green Diplomacy Weeks in ASEAN 2024 kicks off with a fun run and green events

JAKARTA, Indonesia — European Union (EU) Ambassador to ASEAN Sujiro Seam officially kicked off the EU-ASEAN Green Diplomacy Weeks 2024 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The launch featured already second edition of dynamic 5km fun walk and run titled “EU-ASEAN Green Transition for Sustainable Planet and More Positive Impact” (GET UP and MOVE).

Around 500 participants took part, including representatives from ASEAN, the EU and its Member States, youth and individuals with special needs. The event took place along Jalan Sudirman, leading to Gelora Bung Karno, Senayan, Jakarta.

"The European Union is committed to supporting our partners in their respective green transitions, including ASEAN Member States,” Seam said. “This event shows our commitment to continue working together with ASEAN towards a greener sustainable and inclusive future. It is an opportunity to encourage and motivate individuals, communities and organisations to take stronger actions – to protect, preserve and restore our environment, for now and for future generations,” he added.

The EU Green Diplomacy Week is one of the EU’s global campaigns to promote cooperation on climate change and inspire meaningful action. This annual event has evolved into a significant occasion where the EU and its Member States host a series of events worldwide, fostering dialogue and collaboration on climate issues.

These events serve as a platform to showcase successful sustainability initiatives and motivate further green actions.

“Over the years, ASEAN has demonstrated commitment to addressing climate change, including through multisectoral dialogue and relevant activities involving key partners across various sectors,” said Jihan Abdul Rahman, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Permanent Mission of Brunei Darussalam to ASEAN, as Country Coordinator for ASEAN-EU Dialogue Relations.

She highlighted the establishment of the ASEAN Centre for Climate Change to facilitate regional climate change coordination and cooperation across Southeast Asia, and added that “by emphasising climate action, such as sustainable transport, eliminating pollution, and ensuring a just transition for all, ASEAN, in collaboration with our valuable partners including the EU, can build a more resilient region better prepared to withstand the impacts of climate change.”

This year, the fun walk and run event in Jakarta marked the start of the first region-wide activities for the EU-ASEAN Green Diplomacy Weeks 2024. EU Delegations in Southeast Asia are also hosting a series of events in ASEAN Member States to promote and inspire climate actions in the region.

The fun walk and run is followed by an open public gathering featuring EU-ASEAN projects, EU Member States, and a series of mini talk shows.

The mini talk shows highlighted important topics in ASEAN’s green transition, such as the circular economy, biodiversity, sustainable landscapes, and the impact of climate change on women among others. These discussions showcased the insights of key ASEAN youth in each of these areas.

Yulia Ratnasari, founder of Karbon Biru, a youth-based initiative to carbon sequestering and protection of coastal society and biodiversity said: “ASEAN is home to a rich biodiversity and long coastal lines. As youth, it is up to us to ensure our development is inclusive and does not threaten our coastal society and biodiversity.”

Ratnasari is an alumna and awardee of the EU’s flagship programme, Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s degree on Circular Economy and Industrial Ecology, and a finalist of the EU Youth Sustainable Project Competition 2023.

