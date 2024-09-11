^

World

Pope lands in Singapore, final stop on grand Asia-Pacific tour

Philstar.com
September 11, 2024 | 6:49pm
Pope lands in Singapore, final stop on grand Asia-Pacific tour
Pope Francis waves to Catholic faithful as he arrives at Changi Jurassic Mile in Singapore on September 11, 2024. Pope Francis touched down in Singapore on September 11, the last stop of a four-nation Asia-Pacific trip.
AFP / Roslan Rahman

SINGAPORE — Pope Francis touched down in Singapore Wednesday, the last stop of a four-nation Asia-Pacific trip aimed at boosting the Catholic Church's standing in the world's most populous region.

Crowds waved Vatican and Singapore flags as Francis's plane arrived at the city-state's Changi Airport, on the last leg of a 12-day tour to the region.

The 87-year-old pontiff has defied doubts about his health during a journey that has taken him from a Jakarta grand mosque to a remote jungle of Papua New Guinea.

In recent years, the ailing pope has undergone hernia surgery and has been plagued by respiratory issues. He now relies on a wheelchair, walking sticks or aides to get around.

But throughout the trip, he has carried out dozens of public engagements, energised congregations through impromptu call-and-response and repeatedly sat for hours in the brutal tropical heat.

In East Timor, he held a mass for 600,000 faithful -- almost half the nation's population -- before flying on Wednesday to finance hub Singapore.

"It's a very long, arduous journey given his age and medical conditions," said 44-year-old Singapore healthcare worker Marcus Voon, who plans to attend a stadium mass on Thursday.
- 'Message of love' -

About 30 percent of Singaporeans are Buddhist, 20 percent have no religion and the rest are a mix of Catholic, Protestant, Taoist and Hindu.

Erik Hon, a 45-year-old Buddhist fintech worker, said he was "delighted" by the pope's visit, hoping it would "spread the message of love, peace and unity to all stripes of humanity".

"He sought to reach out to the marginalised and to deepen dialogue between different faiths and those without any faith."

Like many businesses, Francis is likely to use Singapore as a platform to reach the rest of the region and the world.

"The pope will most likely continue to underline a number of global issues that are not specific to a single country," said Michel Chambon, an expert on Christianity in Asia at the National University of Singapore.

"The importance of interreligious harmony and international peace, the need for a more resilient and equitable development as well as the necessity for stronger efforts to fight climate change," he said, suggesting familiar themes for this leg of the pope's trip.

For Asia's 100-million-plus Catholics, the tour has made them feel connected to a Church steeped in the customs and conventions of a far-away continent.

Although Catholicism has been present in Asia for more than 800 years -- from Portuguese missionaries in Japan to underground churches in China -- between local religions, communism and atheism, it has always been a marginalised faith.

The papal visit "shows that while Catholicism is a minority faith in Singapore, it's still a big part of civil society", said 46-year-old homemaker, Veronique Dawson.

"It's been wonderful how people from different faiths and cultures have played a part in this visit!"

While Singapore's streets are not thronged with vendors selling Vatican flags and rosaries, there is a sense of occasion among the faithful.

Dawson is recovering from a back injury so she will have to watch mass and other events from home.

"I have to say I'm having a serious case of FOMO!" she said -- expressing a fear of missing out.

vuukle comment

CHANGI AIRPORT

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

POPE FRANCIS

SINGAPORE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump and Harris meet in high-stakes debate

Trump and Harris meet in high-stakes debate

By Emma Lacoste | 9 hours ago
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump met Tuesday for their first -- and possibly only -- televised debate, a potential game-changer...
World
fbtw
Harris and Trump to clash as America awaits next twist

Harris and Trump to clash as America awaits next twist

By Jim Watson | 1 day ago
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will clash in their first and possibly last televised debate Tuesday, in a potentially game-changing...
World
fbtw
Young Filipino public health champion selected as YSBEA representative
brandSpace

Young Filipino public health champion selected as YSBEA representative

8 hours ago
A young Filipino leading the way in health, democracy and youth civic engagement, Samuel Capuno Madriaga, 24, has been selected...
World
fbtw
Trump, Harris tied on eve of televised presidential debate

Trump, Harris tied on eve of televised presidential debate

By Sebastian Smith | 2 days ago
The US presidential race remains neck-and-neck according to polls released Sunday, two days before Kamala Harris and Donald...
World
fbtw
Vietnam evacuates 59,000 as typhoon floods toll climbs to 127

Vietnam evacuates 59,000 as typhoon floods toll climbs to 127

By Tran Thi Minh Ha | 11 hours ago
Tens of thousands of people were forced to flee their homes on Tuesday as massive floods inundated northern Vietnam in the...
World
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US military warns Beijing against 'dangerous' South China Sea moves in talks

US military warns Beijing against 'dangerous' South China Sea moves in talks

1 day ago
A senior US military official warned his Chinese counterpart against Beijing's "dangerous" moves in the South China Sea during...
World
fbtw
Pope Francis set for huge East Timor mass, half of nation expected

Pope Francis set for huge East Timor mass, half of nation expected

By Jack Moore | 1 day ago
Pope Francis was set to hold one of the biggest masses of his papacy on Tuesday in East Timor, with more than half of the...
World
fbtw
'This job is not easy' &mdash; Pope

'This job is not easy' — Pope

2 days ago
Pope Francis opened up about the travails of his post with young worshippers in Papua New Guinea on Monday, telling them "this...
World
fbtw
Sporting a feathered headdress, Pope finds 'Eden' in Papua New Guinea

Sporting a feathered headdress, Pope finds 'Eden' in Papua New Guinea

By Clément Melki | 3 days ago
Pope Francis visited a remote jungle-flanked community in Papua New Guinea Sunday, where he urged an end to violence, and...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with