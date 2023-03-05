^

World

China increases military spending in face of 'escalating' threats

Matthew Walsh - Philstar.com
March 5, 2023 | 12:04pm
China increases military spending in face of 'escalating' threats
A general view of the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2023.
AFP / Noel Celis

BEIJING, China — China announced Sunday an increase in its military spending while warning of "escalating" threats from abroad, at a meeting of its rubber-stamp parliament that is set to hand Xi Jinping a third term as president.

The increase in the world's second-largest defence budget came as China's leaders said it would aim for economic growth of around five percent for the coming year -- one of its lowest in decades.

As the country unveiled the 1.55 trillion yuan ($225 billion) budget, outgoing Premier Li Keqiang told delegates to the National People's Congress (NPC) that "external attempts to suppress and contain China are escalating".

"The armed forces should intensify military training and preparedness across the board," he said.

The military, he added, must "devote greater energy to training under combat conditions, and... strengthen military work in all directions and domains".

China's defence spending still pales in comparison with the United States, which has allotted over $800 billion for its military this year, but analysts have said much more money is spent than the officially announced sums.

Experts expect few surprises at this week's carefully choreographed NPC, with thousands of politicians flown in from across China to vote on laws and personnel changes pre-approved by the ruling Communist Party (CCP).

Sunday's conservative growth goals followed China posting just three percent growth last year, missing its stated target of around 5.5 percent by a wide margin as the economy strained under the impact of strict Covid-19 containment policies and a property crisis.

"Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee, we carried out Covid-19 response and pursued economic and social development in an effective and well-coordinated way," the government report, delivered by Li at the opening of the parliament, said.

"Overcoming great difficulties and challenges, we succeeded in maintaining overall stable economic performance."

Xi dominant

Also top of the NPC's agenda will be Friday's norm-busting reappointment of Xi as president, after he locked in another five years as head of the party and the military -- the two more significant leadership positions in Chinese politics -- in an October congress.

Since then, the 69-year-old Xi's leadership has faced unexpected challenges and scrutiny, with mass protests over his zero-Covid policy and its subsequent abandonment that saw a deadly coronavirus surge.

But those issues are almost certain to be avoided at this week's Beijing conclave, which will also see the unveiling of a Xi confidant and former Shanghai party chief as the new premier.

Xi enjoys a "pretty strong" position at the top of the party that makes him virtually unchallengeable, Alfred Muluan Wu, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, told AFP.

Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London, said Xi now had an opportunity to flaunt his response to the pressure created by last year's unrest.

"He acted decisively when the protests included calls for him and the CCP to step down. He quashed them and removed the basic cause," he told AFP.

Delegates to the NPC -- and to the concurrent "political consultative conference" (CPPCC) which began on Saturday -- will also discuss a range of issues from the economic recovery to improved sex education in schools, according to state media reports.

The meetings serve as a forum for attendees to present pet projects, but they have little say in broader questions of how China is run.

CHINA

XI JINPING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kim says North Korea must meet grain production goals 'without fail'

Kim says North Korea must meet grain production goals 'without fail'

2 days ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged government officials to make sure the country meets its grain production goals "without...
World
fbtw
The model for Asia's Quad? The Beatles, says Japan's top diplomat

The model for Asia's Quad? The Beatles, says Japan's top diplomat

1 day ago
As Asia's "Quad" powers search for ways to define the group, Japan's foreign minister has offered a model -- The Be...
World
fbtw
US in pressure campaign to stop China from arming Russia

US in pressure campaign to stop China from arming Russia

By Léon Bruneau | 6 days ago
The United States is "confident" that China is considering providing lethal materiel to support the Russian forces invading...
World
fbtw
US agency says COVID-19 likely emerged from China lab leak: reports

US agency says COVID-19 likely emerged from China lab leak: reports

6 days ago
The coronavirus pandemic likely arose from a Chinese laboratory leak, the US Department of Energy now says according to media,...
World
fbtw
Quake killed more than 50,000 in Turkey, Syria: revised toll

Quake killed more than 50,000 in Turkey, Syria: revised toll

4 days ago
A devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria killed more than 50,000 people, in a toll revised by AFP that includes...
World
fbtw
Latest
abtest
China sets lowest growth target in years as parliament kicks off

China sets lowest growth target in years as parliament kicks off

By Matthew Walsh | 2 hours ago
China announced one of its lowest economic growth targets in years Sunday, kicking off meetings of its rubber-stamp parliament...
World
fbtw
A year on, Ukraine's embattled nuclear plant turned Russian 'military base'

A year on, Ukraine's embattled nuclear plant turned Russian 'military base'

By Ania Tsoukanova | 3 hours ago
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant no longer produces electricity and serves solely as a military base for Moscow's...
World
fbtw
China's rubber-stamp parliament to begin meetings, hand Xi third term

China's rubber-stamp parliament to begin meetings, hand Xi third term

By Matthew Walsh | 3 hours ago
China's rubber-stamp parliament kicks off nine days of meetings Sunday, with lawmakers set to hand Xi Jinping a third term...
World
fbtw
Japan Prime Minister Kishida under fire for linking loans to having babies

Japan Prime Minister Kishida under fire for linking loans to having babies

22 hours ago
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has come under fire for his party's proposal to reduce student debt for those who have...
World
fbtw
WHO urges countries to come clean on COVID-19 origins intel

WHO urges countries to come clean on COVID-19 origins intel

1 day ago
The WHO on Friday urged all countries to reveal what they know about the origins of Covid-19, following US claims of a Chinese...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with