Will Powerball $572 million jackpot go all the way?

Philstar.com
January 27, 2023 | 10:17am
Will Powerball $572 million jackpot go all the way?
The US Powerball isn’t quieting down after world-record jackpot.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — The US Powerball truly is the hottest lottery game in the world right now. After years of only narrowly coming out ahead of its main rival, Mega Millions, Powerball finally blew away the competition with an unprecedented, world-record $2.04 billion (around P110 billion) jackpot last Nov. 7, 2022.

Now, this unstoppable lottery's jackpot is on the rise again, with a $572 million (more than P31 billion) top prize that’s quickly becoming one of the biggest in history.

The next Powerball draw is this Saturday, January 28, and as each draw brings us closer to another billion-dollar jackpot, you may be asking yourself: Is it even possible to play Powerball from the Philippines?

Thankfully, the answer to that question is a resounding yes! You can now participate in Powerball, as well as all the other top international lotteries, whenever and wherever you want to.

Thanks to TheLotter you can now purchase official tickets online to all your favorite draw games.

Will Powerball $572 million jackpot go all the way?

Is playing online safe and legal?

Yes and yes! First of all, playing online with TheLotter is completely safe and secure as all your personal and payment details are encrypted under Geotrust 128 SSL bit security.

As for whether it’s legal to play American lotteries from abroad, the United States doesn’t prohibit foreigners or tourists from collecting lottery prizes. That means that if you win the $572 million jackpot, there’s no reason why you can’t claim it. Even better, you’ll be collecting it commission-free!

How do you play?

You can start playing the lottery online in just a few easy steps:

  1. Go to TheLotter and create your account.
     
  2. Select US Powerball from the list of over 50 top global lotteries.
     
  3. Choose your lucky numbers and then click Play.
     
  4. Decide on your preferred payment method and confirm your order.

You’re all done! TheLotter’s representatives in the US will physically purchase the Powerball tickets on your behalf and then scan them into your online account so that you can see them before the draw.

Now you can sit back and wait to see if you match any winning numbers. When playing online you never have to worry about losing a ticket or missing a winning ticket.

Instead, TheLotter does all the heavy lifting for you and you’ll be notified by email or SMS if you’ve won a prize. Ever have any questions or concerns? Don’t hesitate to reach out to its Customer Service team, available 24/7!

Will Powerball $XXX million jackpot go all the way?

Play for the jackpot today!

This jackpot could be won in any draw. That’s why you’ll want to make sure to get your numbers in before the next Powerball draw this Saturday.

Playing the lottery online has never been more convenient, so head on over to TheLotter today to try your luck at beating the Powerball odds!

Will Powerball $572 million jackpot go all the way?

 

Lotto Direct Limited is operating theLotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt.

THELOTTER
Philstar
