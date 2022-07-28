^

US Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion!

July 28, 2022 | 2:00pm
US Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion!
You can play for the world’s biggest jackpots from the Philippines!
MANILA, Philippines — Anyone would love to win a big lottery jackpot, but currently, there’s one specific jackpot that’s making headlines all around the world. The US Mega Millions jackpot has now rolled over 29 times to break the billion-dollar barrier and reach an amazing top prize of $1.02 billion, more than P55 billion!

That’s a gigantic amount of money any way you look at it, but what’s most impressive is that it’s already the third largest jackpot US Mega Millions has ever had! In fact, it’s the fourth largest jackpot in all lottery history!

With a historic prize like this to be won, more and more people are playing US Mega Millions and the jackpot could fall at any draw. That’s why you might be asking yourself: Is it even possible to play Mega Millions from the Philippines?

Thankfully, the answer to that question is a resounding yes! You can now participate in Mega Millions, as well as all the other top international lotteries, whenever and wherever you want. Thanks to TheLotter you can now purchase official tickets online to all your favorite draw games.

Is it safe and legal?

Yes and yes! First of all, playing online with TheLotter is completely safe and secure as all your personal and payment details are encrypted under Geotrust 128 SSL bit security.

As for whether it’s legal to play American lotteries from abroad, the United States doesn’t prohibit foreigners or tourists from collecting lottery prizes.

That means that if you win the $1.02 billion jackpot, there’s no reason why you can’t claim it. Even better, you’ll be collecting it commission-free!

How do you play?

You can start playing the lottery online in just a few easy steps:

  1. Go to TheLotter and create your account.
  2. Select US Mega Millions from the list of over 50 top global lotteries.
  3. Choose your lucky numbers and then click Play.
  4. Decide on your preferred payment method and confirm your order.

You’re all done! TheLotter’s representatives in the US will physically purchase the Mega Millions tickets on your behalf and then scan them into your online account so that you can see them before the draw.

Now you can sit back and wait to see if you match any winning numbers. When playing online you never have to worry about losing a ticket or missing a winning ticket. Instead, TheLotter does all the heavy lifting for you, and we’ll notify you by email or SMS if you’ve won a prize.

Ever have any questions or concerns? Don’t hesitate to reach out to our Customer Service team, available 24/7!

Start playing today!

Jackpots like this don’t come around very often. That’s why you’ll want to make sure to get your numbers in before the next Mega Millions draw this Friday.

Playing the lottery online has never been more convenient, so head on over to TheLotter today to try your luck at making history!

Lotto Direct Limited is operating theLotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/

