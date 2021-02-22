CHINESE NEW YEAR
#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
NEWS COMMENTARIES
SOUTH CHINA SEA
^
Record â‚¬210 million EuroMillions Superdraw jackpot could be won by someone from the Philippines on Tuesday
If you want to play the EuroMillions Superdraw, simply open an account at theLotter.com.
Photo Release

Record €210 million EuroMillions Superdraw jackpot could be won by someone from the Philippines on Tuesday

(Philstar.com) - February 22, 2021 - 10:36am

MANILA, Philippines — The EuroMillions Superdraw which kicked off on February 5 is still waiting for a winner. After five draws with no winners, the jackpot hit a record € 210 million and Filipino participants have a chance to win it on February 23.

EuroMillions tickets can be purchased in nine different countries but there’s no need to travel to Europe to participate in the draw. You can buy EuroMillions Superdraw tickets online at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online ticket courier service.

What’s more, when you play EuroMillions, you also get a chance to win €1 million in an exciting Spanish raffle draw!

“According to EuroMillions rules, the jackpot prize can’t get any higher than this, and can remain at the capped €210 million amount for four consecutive draws. If still not won, the fifth and final draw will become a ‘Must Be Won’ draw. If once again there is no jackpot winner, the entire prize will roll down to be distributed among the winners of the next highest prize tier,” said Adrian Cooremans, spokesperson for TheLotter.

The current EuroMillions jackpot record is €200 million, won by a single lucky player in France in the Superdraw in December 2020.

Record €210 million EuroMillions Superdraw jackpot could be won by someone from the Philippines on Tuesday

Here’s how you can win

If you want to play the EuroMillions Superdraw, simply open an account at theLotter.com.

Buying a Superdraw lottery ticket online is as simple as buying one in person. All you need to do is select 5 numbers from a 1 to 50 range, plus 2 additional numbers known as “Lucky Stars,” from a 1 to 12 range.

theLotter will purchase official EuroMillions lottery tickets on your behalf and keep them secure until the draw.

If you are lucky enough to win, theLotter will transfer your prize money to you, commission-free.

This means the entire jackpot prize could be yours (fewer taxes, where applicable)! Even if your ticket only partially matches the numbers drawn, you could still win prizes in one of EuroMillions’ 12 secondary prize divisions.

Extra chance to win €1 million

All participants in the EuroMillions lottery automatically have an additional chance of becoming a millionaire in the Spanish bi-weekly El Millón (The Million) raffle.

When you play EuroMillions, a nine-digit alphanumeric code is printed at the bottom of each ticket you purchase. If your code matches the code drawn in the raffle, you win the €1 million prize.

Will someone from the Philippines make history on Tuesday night by winning the record €210 million jackpot? Will it be you?

One thing is certain. If you don’t play the game, you won’t win the jackpot.

Record €210 million EuroMillions Superdraw jackpot could be won by someone from the Philippines on Tuesday

 

For more information on playing the Superdraw this week, visit theLotter.com.

Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt.

THELOTTER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Biden renews 'Quad' with allies despite Beijing pressure
Biden renews 'Quad' with allies despite Beijing pressure
4 days ago
The United States announced talks for Thursday with Australia, India and Japan, with President Joe Biden renewing the alliance...
World
fbfb
Biden's attorney general pick vows to prosecute Capitol attackers
Biden's attorney general pick vows to prosecute Capitol attackers
21 hours ago
Garland also said the country faces a serious threat of extremism, as exemplified by the deadly January 6 attack by Trump...
World
fbfb
EuroMillions Superdraw jackpot grows to &euro;163 million &ndash; currently the biggest lottery prize in the world!
Sponsored
EuroMillions Superdraw jackpot grows to €163 million – currently the biggest lottery prize in the world!
10 days ago
The EuroMillions jackpot is currently the biggest lottery prize in the world. It’s no wonder lottery fans everywhere...
World
fbfb
EuroMillions Superdraw jackpot grows to &euro;163 million &ndash; currently the biggest lottery prize in the world!
Sponsored
EuroMillions Superdraw jackpot grows to €163 million – currently the biggest lottery prize in the world!
10 days ago
The EuroMillions jackpot is currently the biggest lottery prize in the world. It’s no wonder lottery fans everywhere...
World
fbfb
EuroMillions Superdraw jackpot grows to &euro;163 million &ndash; currently the biggest lottery prize in the world!
Sponsored
EuroMillions Superdraw jackpot grows to €163 million – currently the biggest lottery prize in the world!
10 days ago
The EuroMillions jackpot is currently the biggest lottery prize in the world. It’s no wonder lottery fans everywhere...
World
fbfb
Latest
UN condemns Myanmar junta after three killed in anti-coup unrest
UN condemns Myanmar junta after three killed in anti-coup unrest
4 hours ago
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the use of "deadly violence" against the crowd in Mandalay. "The...
World
fbfb
Argentina has new health chief after vaccine line-jumping scandal
Argentina has new health chief after vaccine line-jumping scandal
20 hours ago
Argentina's new health minister took office on Saturday following the resignation of her predecessor after he was caught helping...
World
fbfb
UN condemns Myanmar junta after two killed in anti-coup unrest
UN condemns Myanmar junta after two killed in anti-coup unrest
1 day ago
Authorities have gradually ratcheted up their tactics against a massive and largely peaceful civil disobedience campaign demanding...
World
fbfb
Trump to give first post-White House speech at conservative summit
Trump to give first post-White House speech at conservative summit
1 day ago
Stripped of his Twitter megaphone, he called into friendly cable TV news programs this week after the death of conservative...
World
fbfb
US warns China on force at sea, again rejects claims
US warns China on force at sea, again rejects claims
2 days ago
The United States on Friday warned China against the use of force in disputed waters as it reaffirmed its view that Beijing's...
World
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with