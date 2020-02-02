NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
NEWS COMMENTARIES
SOUTH CHINA SEA
The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs confirmed an H5N1 bird flu outbreak on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
Stock photo by William Moreland via Unsplash
Another outbreak: H5N1 bird flu kills thousands of chickens in central China
(Philstar.com) - February 2, 2020 - 6:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Amid worsening numbers related to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus that affected humans originating in China's Hubei province, another virus has spread among chickens in another province.

The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs confirmed an H5N1 bird flu outbreak on Sunday, reporting that the "highly pathogenic" strain has recently killed 4,500 chickens in Shaoyang City of central Hunan province.

Local authorities have sealed off and sterilized affected areas, disposing of more than 17,000 chickens, according to the ministry.

H5N1 is an Avian influenza first detected in 1996 in geese in China. By the following year, the virus was detected in humans during a poultry outbreak in Hong Kong.

The virus reemerged in birds and other animals in 2003, affecting humans in "rare, sporadic" instances in 50 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East, according to the United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Human infections with Asian H5N1 viruses have been associated with severe disease and death. Most human infections with avian influenza viruses, including HPAI Asian H5N1 viruses, have occurred after prolonged and close contact with infected birds," the CDC notes.

A human-to-human transmission, however, is rare and no sustained, community spread has been recorded.

China's animal trade to cause more viral outbreaks

China's illegal animal trade is expected to spawn more viral outbreaks, which can eventually be transmitted to humans. Today, more than 60% of new emerging human infectious diseases reach us via animals, scientists say. 

The animal-borne SARS virus 17 years ago, for one, was traced to bats and civets sold illegally at a market in Wuhan city that offered enough animals to fill a zoo. SARS eventually killed dozens of people in China and infected almost 2,000 people.

"For the sake of these wild species' future, and for human health, we need to reduce consumption of these wild animals," said Diana Bell, a wildlife disease and conservation biologist at University of East Anglia who has studied SARS, Ebola and other pathogens.

"But, 17 years on (from SARS), apparently that hasn't happened." 

Wild-meat consumption itself is not necessarily dangerous — most viruses die once their host is killed. But pathogens can jump to humans during the capture, transportation, or slaughter of animals, especially if sanitation is poor or protective equipment not used.

Environmental groups say Chinese demand, fuelled by rising consumer buying power, is the biggest driver of the global bushmeat trade today. Some rare species have been prized in China as delicacies or for unproven health benefits since ancient times. — Philstar.com with reports from Agence France Presse

AGRICULTURE AVIAN INFLUENZA BIRD FLU CHINA POULTRY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Another outbreak: H5N1 bird flu kills thousands of chickens in central China
1 hour ago
Amid worsening numbers related to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus that affected humans originating in China's Hubei...
World
fbfb
Dead man lies on an empty street at China's virus ground zero
By Leo Ramirez | 2 days ago
A woman standing near the man, wearing pink pajamas and a Mao cap, said she believed he had died from the virus.
World
fbfb
Coronavirus vaccine will take months — biotech exec
1 day ago
No manufacturer will have a coronavirus vaccine ready for use before the middle of 2020, despite an intensive global effort,...
World
fbfb
Foreigners prepare to flee as China virus toll tops 100
5 days ago
"The virus is scary, but the biggest fear for me is that this thing will go on for months, and it will get harder and harder...
World
fbfb
Iran crowds mourn general killed by US strike
28 days ago
A tide of mourners packed the streets of the Iranian city of Ahvaz Sunday to pay respects to top general Qasem Soleimani,...
World
fbfb
Latest
2 days ago
Japan tells citizens to avoid non-essential travel to China
2 days ago
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the travel warning for China would be raised to level two on the country's four-point...
World
fbfb
2 days ago
US warns against China travel, as virus death toll hits 213
By Helen Roxburgh | 2 days ago
The United States told its citizens to avoid China after the World Health Organization declared a global coronavirus emergency,...
World
fbfb
2 days ago
China to bring overseas Wuhan citizens back to virus-hit city
2 days ago
Beijing has advised its citizens to postpone trips abroad and canceled overseas group tours, while several countries including...
World
fbfb
2 days ago
The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?
2 days ago
A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has killed 170 people and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central...
World
fbfb
3 days ago
China sees deadliest day yet as global virus fears mount
3 days ago
The World Health Organization, which initially downplayed the severity of a disease that has now killed 170 nationwide, warned...
World
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with