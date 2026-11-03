Pagdanganan seeks redemption as 4 Filipinas launch LPGA Q-Series bid

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her shot from the fifth tee during the first round of The Standard Portland Classic 2026 at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club on August 13, 2026 in Portland, Oregon.

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan returns to the demanding road toward the LPGA Tour on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time), determined to turn last year's heartbreaking near miss into another opportunity to reclaim her place among the world's elite women's golfers.

The big-hitting Filipina leads a four-player Philippine contingent in the Q-Series Qualifying Stage at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida, where 198 hopefuls will battle for 55 coveted berths and ties to the Final Qualifying Stage later this month.

For Pagdanganan, the mission carries added significance. She came agonizingly close to regaining her LPGA Tour card last year, finishing tied for 35th — just four places outside the top 31 cutoff that secured full Tour membership.

That narrow miss remains a painful reminder of how fine the margins can be in golf's most unforgiving qualifying marathon. But with renewed determination and a clear goal, Pagdanganan hopes to put herself in a stronger position this time, starting with a solid opening round and building the momentum needed to survive the grueling competition.

The ICTSI-backed ace opens her campaign at 9:30 a.m. (Florida time) on No. 10 of the Bobcat Course, playing alongside American Jennifer Koga and Thailand's Nattarika Sensai.

Also carrying the Philippine flag are Dottie Ardina, Abby Arevalo and Tomi Arejola, each hoping to make a strong impression and secure passage to the final elims stage.

Ardina, also supported by the world’s leading port operator, gets going at 8:42 a.m. on the first hole of the Bobcat Course, paired with Americans Brooke Biermann and Norway's Celine Borge.

Arevalo, meanwhile, tees off on No. 10 of Bobcat alongside American amateur Madison Dabagia and compatriot Mackenzie Lee, while Arejola begins her campaign at 9:54 a.m. on the Panther Course, drawing Norway's Dorthea Forbrigd and Taiwan's Yu-Sang Hous as playing partners.

The stakes are considerable, with only the top 55 finishers and ties advancing to the Final Qualifying Stage scheduled Nov. 19-23 at the RTJ Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Alabama. The finalists will compete over 90 holes of stroke play, with a cut after the fourth round.

The ultimate prize is a coveted LPGA Tour card for the 2027 season, awarded to the top 25 finishers and ties. Players who complete all 90 holes will also earn Epson Tour status for next year, providing another pathway toward the sport's highest level.

The Philippine bets, however, face a formidable international field that includes Taiwan's Ssu Chia Cheng, Mexico's Maria Fassi, Korean amateur standout Soomin Oh, Thailand's Tunrada Piddon, Canada's Monet Chun, Hong Kong amateur Arianna Lau, Thai amateur Ella Galitsky and Kan Bunnabodee.

With such depth in the field, a fast start will be crucial. Consistency, patience and the ability to withstand the pressure of a multi-round qualifying grind could ultimately determine who moves on.

For Pagdanganan, the challenge is both familiar and personal. Having come within striking distance of an LPGA return last year, she knows what it takes to contend — and how costly even the smallest lapses can be.

This time, she hopes to make those lessons count, take the first important step in Venice and move closer to the ultimate prize: a return to the LPGA Tour.