Penaverde powers JRU over Lyceum

MANILA, Philippines — Sanlea Penaverde prayed and patiently waited for his time to come.

When it did yesterday, the 20-year-old shooter made the most out of his opportunity and powered Jose Rizal to an 81-78 victory over Lyceum in NCAA Season 102 at the Filoil Centre.

“Nagdadasal ako lagi,” said Penaverde, who delivered a career effort of 22 points he laced with six booming triples atop five assists, four steals and three rebounds.

It was a performance to remember for Penaverde, who got starting spot after Chris Hubilla sat out due to an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and bone bruise.

It was in the fourth and final quarter where Penaverde shone the brightest, drilling in three long treys to give the Bombers enough cushion to weather repeated fightbacks by the Pirates.

In the other game, Emilio Aguinaldo routed San Sebastian, 96-64, to improve to 4-6. The Stags limped to 0-11.