Ryan Garcia wants piece of Pacquiao

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 25, 2025 | 11:02am
Ryan Garcia wants piece of Pacquiao
Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao (left) poses with American boxer Ryan Garcia following Pacquiao's official weigh-in at a hotel in Tokyo on July 27, 2024 ahead of his July 28 three-round exhibition boxing match against Japanese mixed martial artist Rukiya Anpo.
Yuichi Yamazaki / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Ryan Garcia, the controversial and flamboyant boxer whose strong social media presence tends to outshine his ring exploits, has called out Manny Pacquiao.

The 26-year-old Garcia shared to Ring Magazine his desire to take on Pacquiao, who is suddenly back in the boxing limelight after turning back the clock against Mario Barrios last Sunday in Las Vegas (Manila time).

“It’s something that you dream of… I am always up for the challenge,” said Garcia (24-2, including 20 knockouts with 1 no contest) of a showdown with the Filipino icon.

The former interim lightweight titlist had been in past conversations as a possible Pacquiao opponent, but a fight between them never materialized.

Garcia even flew to Japan last year to personally attend Pacquiao’s exhibition bout with Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo, fueling speculations that the two are headed for a collision.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao successfully returned from a four-year retirement from the pros, battling Barrios to a majority draw in his bid to wrest the latter’s World Boxing Council welterweight strap at the MGM Grand Garden Arena — a fight many thought he should have won.

Pacquiao’s clock-unwinding performance has caught Garcia’s eye.

“I would be lying if I said I am not interested,” Garcia said.

But the fighter, who goes by the nickname “King Ry”, must first take a number and fall in line.

From the looks of it, World Boxing Association welterweight beltholder Rolly Romero has the inside track in landing a lucrative date with Pacquiao, who is reportedly eyeing to fight again in December.

Romero indeed has the stronger case, having defeated Garcia via unanimous decision when they fought at Times Square in New York last March.

Still, Garcia is letting Pacquiao know he’s available anytime, anywhere.

“If Manny wants to throw it down, let’s do it,” he said.

