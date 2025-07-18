Gilas Pilipinas belles eye further breakthrough

MANILA, Philippines — Clinching a pair of massive feats is just the beginning for the Gilas Pilipinas women in the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup.

On the heels of securing a ticket in the World Cup qualifiers for the first time ever and retaining its Division A status, Gilas dukes it out with old nemesis South Korea in a fight for a seat in the Asia Cup Final Four today at the Shenzhen Sports Center in China.

Action sizzles at 7:30 p.m. (Manila time) with the Filipinas looking to spring an upset against the Koreans to earn a shot at world No. 2 Australia in the semifinals.

Gilas (1-2) reached the qualification to the semis with a breakthrough 73-70 win over Lebanon to finish third in Group B after folding to Australia, 115-39, and world No. 9 Japan, 85-82.

South Korea (2-1), meanwhile, placed second in Group A behind reigning champion China (3-0) after a 78-76 win over No. 3 New Zealand (1-2).

Gilas’ win over Lebanon assured the Filipinas of at least a Top 6 finish that also means a ticket in the qualifying round of the 2026 Germany FIBA Women’s World Cup, leaving group cellar-dwellers Lebanon and Indonesia to slug it out in the relegation match. The loser will drop to Division B.