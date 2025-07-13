NAVI PH ready to defend Mobile Legends Women's Invitational crown

MANILA, Philippines -- Top Filipino female Mobile Legends team NAVI PH has geared up for its title defense in the Mobile Legends Women's Invitational (MWI) 2025 happening during the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Having qualified by the country's local female tournament, the Athena League, the previous Smart Omega Empress were acquired by the Ukraine-based esports organization last May.

Natus Vincere, commonly known as NAVI, was founded back in 2009 and has teams in different esports titles while winning global tournaments in Counter-Strike and PUBG. It was alsi the first winner of the Dota2's The International.

The organization's acquisition of Smart Omega Empress was its entrance to the Filipino esports scene.

"We believe the Philippine esports industry has shown signs of growth and sustainability, which is important for global esports organizations like NAVI. It gives us confidence that we can commit resources for long-term benefits. We believe Filipino talents bring a certain level of professionalism that creates the foundations for a winning culture. This culture is not only for the Philippines but across the Southeast Asian region," Jonathan Yuwono, general manager at NAVI, told Philstar.com in an email.

On acquiring the reigning queens of MWI, Yuwono believes that the champion roster will have a huge impact on and off the game.

"Smart Omega Empress has a history of winning internationally and at the highest levels. That is what NAVI is all about: we are born to win and are always exploring opportunities to acquire the best teams in their respective fields and game titles. We expect this team to continue pushing the boundaries of what women can achieve not only in MLBB competitions but what kind of impact they can provide to the community and to the younger female gamers," he added.

On the side of the newly formed NAVI PH, head coach Salman "KingSalman" Macarambon sees the team's new chapter as a motivator for their upcoming title defense.

"Noong una po na binalita na new org hahawak sa amin, siyempre po nagulat po. Nung nalaman po namin, siyempre nagmeeting po kami as a team and inask ko kung ano yung feeling [ng players]. Most of them naman, excited. Siyempre, new journey yan eh. Lalo, globally siya. And mas magkakaroon ng bagong, parang uhaw yung players since parang bagong experience yung mararamdaman naman with NAVI," said Macarambon.

With a fresh start having a new organization behind them, NAVI PH is confident in its title defense.

"[We're here to] prove na yung pagkapanalo namin nung nakaraan [ay] tsamba lang," said NAVI PH exp laner Gwyneth "not ayanami" Diagon.

But besides defending their crown, NAVI PH has another goal set in the coming MWI: to inspire more female players to pursue their dreams of making it in the esports industry.

"Gusto namin magiging inspirasyon sa ibang women's players po, lalo na po dito sa Pilipinas na huwag po kayo mawalan ng pag-asa or hope kasi dyan po naman kami nag-start eh, from the scratch. Walang-wala po kami, tapos parang sinasabi namin na parang ang hirap manalo, ganyan-ganyan. Pero iba po talaga yung nagagawa pag mahal mo po talaga yung ginagawa mo. So yun po, passion tsaka commitment po sa bagay na ginagawa mo," said NAVI PH's roamer, Mery "Meraaay" Vivero.

The MWI 2025 will begin its group stages on July 15, with NAVI PH facing Cambodia's CFU Serendipity at 7 p.m. (Manila time).