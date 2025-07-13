^

Sports

NAVI PH ready to defend Mobile Legends Women's Invitational crown

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 13, 2025 | 5:47pm
NAVI PH ready to defend Mobile Legends Women's Invitational crown
NAVI PH
(MPL Philippines)

MANILA, Philippines -- Top Filipino female Mobile Legends team NAVI PH has geared up for its title defense in the Mobile Legends Women's Invitational (MWI) 2025 happening during the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Having qualified by the country's local female tournament, the Athena League, the previous Smart Omega Empress were acquired by the Ukraine-based esports organization last May. 

Natus Vincere, commonly known as NAVI, was founded back in 2009 and has teams in different esports titles while winning global tournaments in Counter-Strike and PUBG. It was alsi the first winner of the Dota2's The International.

The organization's acquisition of Smart Omega Empress was its entrance to the Filipino esports scene.

"We believe the Philippine esports industry has shown signs of growth and sustainability, which is important for global esports organizations like NAVI. It gives us confidence that we can commit resources for long-term benefits. We believe Filipino talents bring a certain level of professionalism that creates the foundations for a winning culture. This culture is not only for the Philippines but across the Southeast Asian region," Jonathan Yuwono, general manager at NAVI, told Philstar.com in an email.

On acquiring the reigning queens of MWI, Yuwono believes that the champion roster will have a huge impact on and off the game.

"Smart Omega Empress has a history of winning internationally and at the highest levels. That is what NAVI is all about: we are born to win and are always exploring opportunities to acquire the best teams in their respective fields and game titles. We expect this team to continue pushing the boundaries of what women can achieve not only in MLBB competitions but what kind of impact they can provide to the community and to the younger female gamers," he added.

On the side of the newly formed NAVI PH, head coach Salman "KingSalman" Macarambon sees the team's new chapter as a motivator for their upcoming title defense.

"Noong una po na binalita na new org hahawak sa amin, siyempre po nagulat po. Nung nalaman po namin, siyempre nagmeeting po kami as a team and inask ko kung ano yung feeling [ng players]. Most of them naman, excited. Siyempre, new journey yan eh. Lalo, globally siya. And mas magkakaroon ng bagong, parang uhaw yung players since parang bagong experience yung mararamdaman naman with NAVI," said Macarambon.

With a fresh start having a new organization behind them, NAVI PH is confident in its title defense.

"[We're here to] prove na yung pagkapanalo namin nung nakaraan [ay] tsamba lang," said NAVI PH exp laner Gwyneth "not ayanami" Diagon.

But besides defending their crown, NAVI PH has another goal set in the coming MWI: to inspire more female players to pursue their dreams of making it in the esports industry.

"Gusto namin magiging inspirasyon sa ibang women's players po, lalo na po dito sa Pilipinas na huwag po kayo mawalan ng pag-asa or hope kasi dyan po naman kami nag-start eh, from the scratch. Walang-wala po kami, tapos parang sinasabi namin na parang ang hirap manalo, ganyan-ganyan. Pero iba po talaga yung nagagawa pag mahal mo po talaga yung ginagawa mo. So yun po, passion tsaka commitment po sa bagay na ginagawa mo," said NAVI PH's roamer, Mery "Meraaay" Vivero.

The MWI 2025 will begin its group stages on July 15, with NAVI PH facing Cambodia's CFU Serendipity at 7 p.m. (Manila time).

ESPORTS

MPL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Where to watch Pacquiao-Barrios next Sunday, July 20

Where to watch Pacquiao-Barrios next Sunday, July 20

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Once upon a time, the Philippines stood still when Manny Pacquiao fought in the boxing ring.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women try to buck odds vs Aussies

Gilas women try to buck odds vs Aussies

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas women’s journey to stay in the elite Division A and get in the World Cup qualifiers begins Sunday against...
Sports
fbtw
TNT-San Miguel PBA Finals to showcase &lsquo;basketball at its finest&rsquo;

TNT-San Miguel PBA Finals to showcase ‘basketball at its finest’

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
PBA Chairman and TNT Governor Ricky Vargas is thrilled to see a high-quality showdown between the grand slam-seeking Tropang...
Sports
fbtw
Houston's VanVleet elected president of NBA players union

Houston's VanVleet elected president of NBA players union

7 hours ago
Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet was elected president of the National Basketball Players Association during its annual...
Sports
fbtw
Plans to improve Rizal Memorial Sports Complex okayed by Manila LGU

Plans to improve Rizal Memorial Sports Complex okayed by Manila LGU

1 day ago
Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso has given the green light to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to do major improvements...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UAAP eyes including more Olympic events

UAAP eyes including more Olympic events

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Soon , more Olympic sports could be played in the UAAP.  
Sports
fbtw
Cebuano triathletes Hermosa, Manayon rule 5150 Bohol

Cebuano triathletes Hermosa, Manayon rule 5150 Bohol

5 hours ago
Matthew Hermosa and Karen Manayon delivered statement victories in the Sun Life 5150 Bohol triathlon, asserting Cebu’s...
Sports
fbtw
TNT&rsquo;s Pogoy a &lsquo;game-time decision&rsquo; in PBA Finals opener

TNT’s Pogoy a ‘game-time decision’ in PBA Finals opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
TNT sharpshooter RR Pogoy will be a game-time decision for Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals against the San Miguel...
Sports
fbtw
Confident Barnes guns for fourth straight title as JPGT Apo tees off

Confident Barnes guns for fourth straight title as JPGT Apo tees off

7 hours ago
Jamie Barnes is well aware of the formidable challenges that await at the demanding Apo Golf and Country Club. But the Cagayan...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with