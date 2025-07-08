^

P5,000 increase in athletes' monthly allowance announced

Philstar.com
July 8, 2025 | 5:41pm
The Philippine Sports Commission building in Manila as seen in this undated photo release.
PSC website

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas came early for national athletes and coaches after newly installed Philippine Sports Commission chair Patrick “Pato” Gregorio announced a P5,000 increase in their monthly allowance starting next month.

Gregorio issued the piece of good news during Tuesday’s general assembly that he called just a few days after he was appointed as the new chief of the government sports-funding agency.

“There will be a P5,000 [increase] across the board. Why? Because we realized that so many athletes still get P10,000 per month,” said Gregorio. “Mas mababa pa yun sa minimum wage (That is even lower than the minimum wage).”

The former PBA chair and Philippine Rowing Association chief said the massive stipend hike would cost the PSC P10 million.

“We have friends in Congress, they could give us a budget increase,” he said.

Gregorio said the move was in line with the marching order given by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to take care of national athletes.

Apart from the increase, Gregorio vowed to facilitate the process of the release of allowances and put up a round-the-clock help desk for the national team to cater for all its needs, including food.

On food, he said he has ordered the reactivation and enhancement of the athletes’ canteen at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila, the PhilSports Complex in Pasig and their training center in Baguio.

Also, the PSC board had also given the green light to the development of the Philippine Sports Training Center, which has been in limbo for six years now.

Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino and PSC commissioners Bong Coo, Wawit Torres, Ed Hayco and Fritz Gaston also graced the assembly.

