Thurman warns Pacquiao of Barrios jab

MANILA, Philippines — Former world champion Keith Thurman should be credible enough when talking about Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios.

After all, the outspoken American has fought both Pacquiao and Barrios, who are two weeks away from clashing against each other in Las Vegas.

The 36-year-old Thurman had contrasting results against the two fighters, losing a decision to Pacquiao in 2019 and defeating Barrios also via the scorecards to bounce back three years later.

Now, Thurman’s former foes are on a collision course, with Barrios defending his World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight strap against Pacquiao at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on July 19 (July 20, Manila time).

Speaking recently to Fighthype.com, Thurman said he still likes the 46-year-old Pacquiao’s chances against the much younger Barrios.

“It’s hard to know, with the age of Pacquiao, what we’re gonna get from him,” said Thurman.

“But I’ll tell you this, depending on his conditioning, depending on how much he can pop in on that in-step that he brought to me, that notorious fast in-step — if he can pop that and if he can get in, I know he can hurt Mario Barrios,” he added.

Thurman, however, singled out one weapon in Barrios’ arsenal that could turn the tide in the reigning champion’s favor against the Filipino icon.

And it’s that one basic punch that the aggressive Pacquiao had been most vulnerable to throughout his career — the jab.

“That’s the big thing in Pacquiao’s favor; Barrio was hurt against [Abel] Ramos, and that’s the thing, the defense of Barrio is still suspect. He’s not hard to find. But one thing I took away, even though I beat him, is that he has a really good jab,” Thurman continued.

At 36 years old and six-feet tall, Barrios enjoys advantages in youth and size over the older and smaller Pacquiao. This, coupled with being the more active fighter, prompted oddsmakers to install the Mexican-American as the favorite.

For Thurman, Barrios simply has the tools to live up to his pre-fight status.

“He (Barrios) used that jab when he beat [Yordenis] Ugas, and Ugas beat Pacquiao because he stayed long. So I think if Barrios works that jab of his, makes the old man use his legs and work really hard to get inside, I think he can pull it off,” Thurman said.