'Heâ€™s just another man': Barrios sharpens fight mindset vs legendary Pacquiao

'He’s just another man': Barrios sharpens fight mindset vs legendary Pacquiao

World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios skips rope as trainer Bob Santos looks on during a media workout at the Pound 4 Pound Gym in Las Vegas Sunday (Manila time).

MANILA, Philippines — The feeling of being star-struck and getting blown away by his upcoming iconic opponent has long faded for World Boxing Council (WBC) Mario Barrios.

Three weeks away from the fight of his life against Manny Pacquiao, Barrios (29-2-1, with 18 knockouts) said he has locked in on the only mindset that matters — be unfazed by his foe’s stardom and do whatever it takes to defend his title.

Speaking to reporters during a media workout at the Pound 4 Pound Gym in Las Vegas Sunday (Manila time), the 30-year-old fighter stressed he won’t let Pacquiao’s legendary status be a factor when they lock horns at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on July 19 (July 20 Manila time).

“Originally (upon) getting the fight, I was blown away. But during training camp and everything, I’m not training with the mentality that I’m gonna be readying to fight an icon, a legend,” said Barrios, who was accompanied by trainer Bob Santos.

“At the end of the day, he’s just another man trying to fight for my title,” he added.

Barrios has all the reasons in the world to build up all that confidence. He’s the younger and significantly bigger fighter than Pacquiao (62-8-2, with 39 KOs), who will be coming off a four-year hiatus and who is already far from his prime.

Listed at six-feet tall, the Mexican-American dwarfs over the 5-foot-5 Pacquiao, who will have to rediscover his fiery form to pull off an upset — something the former eight-division world champion wasn’t able to do the last time he fought as a pro, a loss to Yordenis Ugas in 2021.

That’s why oddsmakers have installed Barrios as a heavy favorite over the 46-year-old Pacquiao.

The two fighters have been very cordial to each other when they sized each other up at a couple of pre-fight pressers.

But Barrios acknowledged that both he and Pacquiao will be entering the ring on fight night with “bad intentions”.

“I respect everything that he’s done for the sport. Even the person he is outside the ring. But come fight night, the respect is not going to be there,” he continued.

“It’s all smiles between both of us right now but again on fight night, we’re going in with bad intentions. He’s going in there trying to take my title, and I got to do whatever it takes to make sure he doesn’t.”