^

Sports

Pride Run 2025 attracts 10,000 participants

Philstar.com
June 29, 2025 | 9:06pm
Pride Run 2025 attracts 10,000 participants
The run’s second edition, organized by RUNRIO and co-presented by SM Supermalls, proved to be more fabulous than the first with simultaneous runs also happening at SM Seaside City in Cebu and SM Lanang in Davao in a nationwide celebration for the LGBTQIA+ community.

MANILA, Philippines — Unity and equality was in full bloom as a massive 10,000 participants joined in the Pride Run 2025 on Sunday at SM Mall of Asia Complex.

The run’s second edition, organized by RUNRIO and co-presented by SM Supermalls, proved to be more fabulous than the first with simultaneous runs also happening at SM Seaside City in Cebu and SM Lanang in Davao in a nationwide celebration for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Jaspher Delfino won the 10K category, finishing the course in 35 minutes and 19 seconds, a full three and a half minute ahead of second placer Aldrin Serrano (38:49). Following suit were Caesar Mabaquiao (39:08), Prince March Son Pettalana (40:26) and Ryan Godinez (41:59).

Mark Angelo Biagtan ruled the 5K race in 16 minutes and 43 seconds, outrunning Joseph Fontamillas (19:41) and Hana Mendoza (20:01), while Cavin Vidal led the 3K run with his time of nine minutes and 49 seconds, besting King Agas (10:18) and James Michael Roldan (11:33).

Romel Espinoza and Dino topped the 1K Dog race in four minutes and 31 seconds, ahead of Romeo Manzano and Igor (5:02) and Uriah Pancho and Bobbie (5:41).

“It’s heartwarming for us to see the pride and turn the spotlight to our LGBTQIA+ community in our own little way. We are all allies bound by one love,” said RUNRIO president and CEO Rio de la Cruz.

The premier running organizer also galvanized that commitment by donating P200,000 to advocacy partner PANTAY, reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity, representation, and equality.

The Pride Run 2025 had SM MOA Complex and SM Mall of Asia as venue partner, Cristalino Spring as hydration partner, Klook, GOMO, GRWM Cosmetics, Popmart, and Department of Health as partners, Lanson Place Mall of Asia as the official hotel partner. It has iFive, Monde Nuvi, Park Access, Salonpas, ChloRelief, Lubie, Rexona, Astrotel, Eurotel, Hotel Dreamworld, Malaya, Moochie Food, Dentalight and Diatabs as sponsors.

PRIDE RUN

RUNNING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas Pilipinas women squad mourns passing of center Ashlyn Abong

Gilas Pilipinas women squad mourns passing of center Ashlyn Abong

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas girls center Ashlyn Abong has passed away. She was 18.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas girl &lsquo;AA&rsquo; passes away

Gilas girl ‘AA’ passes away

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas girls and National University Lady Bullpups player Ashlyn “AA” Abong passed away yesterday after...
Sports
fbtw
YouTuber Paul cruises past Chavez Jr

YouTuber Paul cruises past Chavez Jr

7 hours ago
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul cruised to victory over Mexico's Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-national team player named Manila Sports Council chief

Ex-national team player named Manila Sports Council chief

5 hours ago
Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno-Domagoso has named former national team athlete Dale Evangelista as chairman of the Manila Sports...
Sports
fbtw
Collegiate's best to be feted at CPC Awards Night

Collegiate's best to be feted at CPC Awards Night

8 hours ago
Another year of brilliance from the UAAP and the NCAA during the 2024-2025 athletic season will be celebrated in the 2025...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nailga primed for title hunt in Junior PGT Mindanao Series

Nailga primed for title hunt in Junior PGT Mindanao Series

11 hours ago
His confidence soaring, composure steadied, and mindset laser-focused, Alexis Nailga is all geared up for another title run...
Sports
fbtw
Eala vows to come back stronger after narrowly missing Eastbourne Open title

Eala vows to come back stronger after narrowly missing Eastbourne Open title

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
As the saying goes, what does not kill you makes you stronger.
Sports
fbtw
Ohtani unleashes 101.7mph fastball in third start for Dodgers

Ohtani unleashes 101.7mph fastball in third start for Dodgers

12 hours ago
Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani threw the fastest pitch of his career on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) firing a 101.7mph...
Sports
fbtw
Fritz fueled with confidence for Wimbledon after Eastbourne win

Fritz fueled with confidence for Wimbledon after Eastbourne win

12 hours ago
 Taylor Fritz said he is heading to Wimbledon in confident mood after storming to a record-extending fourth title at...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with