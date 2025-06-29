Pride Run 2025 attracts 10,000 participants

The run’s second edition, organized by RUNRIO and co-presented by SM Supermalls, proved to be more fabulous than the first with simultaneous runs also happening at SM Seaside City in Cebu and SM Lanang in Davao in a nationwide celebration for the LGBTQIA+ community.

MANILA, Philippines — Unity and equality was in full bloom as a massive 10,000 participants joined in the Pride Run 2025 on Sunday at SM Mall of Asia Complex.

Jaspher Delfino won the 10K category, finishing the course in 35 minutes and 19 seconds, a full three and a half minute ahead of second placer Aldrin Serrano (38:49). Following suit were Caesar Mabaquiao (39:08), Prince March Son Pettalana (40:26) and Ryan Godinez (41:59).

Mark Angelo Biagtan ruled the 5K race in 16 minutes and 43 seconds, outrunning Joseph Fontamillas (19:41) and Hana Mendoza (20:01), while Cavin Vidal led the 3K run with his time of nine minutes and 49 seconds, besting King Agas (10:18) and James Michael Roldan (11:33).

Romel Espinoza and Dino topped the 1K Dog race in four minutes and 31 seconds, ahead of Romeo Manzano and Igor (5:02) and Uriah Pancho and Bobbie (5:41).

“It’s heartwarming for us to see the pride and turn the spotlight to our LGBTQIA+ community in our own little way. We are all allies bound by one love,” said RUNRIO president and CEO Rio de la Cruz.

The premier running organizer also galvanized that commitment by donating P200,000 to advocacy partner PANTAY, reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity, representation, and equality.

The Pride Run 2025 had SM MOA Complex and SM Mall of Asia as venue partner, Cristalino Spring as hydration partner, Klook, GOMO, GRWM Cosmetics, Popmart, and Department of Health as partners, Lanson Place Mall of Asia as the official hotel partner. It has iFive, Monde Nuvi, Park Access, Salonpas, ChloRelief, Lubie, Rexona, Astrotel, Eurotel, Hotel Dreamworld, Malaya, Moochie Food, Dentalight and Diatabs as sponsors.