Suarez camp insists on getting cheated but accepts no-contest ruling

MANILA, Philippines — The camp of Filipino world title contender Charly Suarez firmly believes the former Olympian was robbed of a victory against World Boxing Organization (WBO) super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete.

Nevertheless, Team Suarez said they will abide by the decision of the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) to rule the fight last May 10 as a no contest, taking away Navarrete’s technical-decision win and preserving Suarez’s unbeaten record.

“It’s not the decision that we wanted and what Charly deserved. We still believe na nadaya si Charly,” Singson’s manager, former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson, said in a statement Tuesday.

What should have been a crowning moment turned into a heartbreaking setback for Suarez (18-0, with 10 knockouts) when his fight with Navarrete went into the scorecards instead of ending up as a technical knockout win for the Filipino.

This after referee Edward Collantes determined that the huge cut above Navarrete’s left eyebrow was caused by an accidental headbutt in the sixth round, rather than by a Suarez left straight as replays clearly showed later on.

So instead of getting dethroned, Navarrete retained his belt as he was leading on the judges’ cards, 78-75 and 77-76 (twice), at the time of stoppage.

The controversial ending caused uproar among Filipino boxing fans, with Singson calling it a robbery and demanding the result be turned into a TKO win for his ward.

But Singson on Tuesday said they are fine with the CSAC’s new ruling and welcomed the WBO’s order for a rematch.

“But we will abide by the decision. At least, hindi man si Charly ang declared na winner, binawi din ang panalo kay Navarrete. We will prepare for the rematch,” he continued.

“Charly wants the rematch. The fans want to see that happen. Anytime, anywhere tayo.”