Controversial Navarette-Suarez fight declared 'No contest'

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
June 3, 2025 | 11:21am
Controversial Navarette-Suarez fight declared 'No contest'
A bloodied Emanuel Navarrete (right) tries to keep Filipino challenger Charly Suarez at bay.
Top Rank

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino world title challenger Charly Suarez will remain undefeated.

More importantly, Suarez will have an immediate crack at the same World Boxing Organization (WBO) super featherweight title held by Mexican Emmanuel Navarrete after their controversial fight last month has been turned into a no contest.

Promoter Top Rank Inc. on Tuesday (Manila time) announced that the California State Athletic Commission, which supervised the title fight last May 10 in San Diego, California, has changed the result of the bout from a technical-decision win for Navarrete to a no contest.

Suarez originally lost to Navarrete at the Pechanga Arena after their fight was stopped in the eighth round, as the reigning champion was deemed unable to continue due to a nasty cut above his left eyebrow.

The gash, which occurred in the sixth round, was ruled as being caused by an accidental clash of heads. Replays, however, clearly showed Suarez landing a solid left straight on Navarrete, which opened up the cut.

Since the fight already went beyond four rounds, the stoppage prompted a referral to the scorecards to determine the winner, with Navarrete escaping with his 130-lb title as he led with scores of 78-75 and 77-76 (twice) at the time of stoppage.

It was a controversial result to an action-packed bout between a pressure-fighting, power-punching Navarrete and a determined and technically superior Suarez — one that caused outrage among Filipino boxing fans.

But Suarez’s camp will get some form of justice as the WBO, Top Rank added, has ordered an immediate rematch with Navarrete.

The Filipino former Olympian thus kept his unbeaten record (18-0, with 10 knockouts) intact. He and his camp, led by manager and former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson, had been very vocal about their desire to run things back with Navarrete.

Team Suarez will now get their wish.

LA&rsquo;s new beginning

LA’s new beginning

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
The recent SEABA U16 Cup opened a fresh chapter in head coach LA Tenorio’s basketball career.
Gin Kings rally to nip Hotshots

Gin Kings rally to nip Hotshots

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra stormed from 10 points down in the fourth quarter and held on against the Magnolia Hotshots, 85-81, in their...
Eastern Sultans Pacers beat Knicks, set up title duel with Thunder

Eastern Sultans Pacers beat Knicks, set up title duel with Thunder

1 day ago
The Indiana Pacers, fueled by 31 points from Pascal Siakam and a 21-point double-double from Tyrese Haliburton, beat the New...
It&rsquo;s Manila Clasico

It’s Manila Clasico

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
It’s a marquee “Manila Clasico” clash that both Magnolia and Barangay Ginebra are raring to bag with the...
Filipino B.League players in town for 'Final Week'

Filipino B.League players in town for 'Final Week'

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 days ago
Filipino imports Dwight Ramos, Kiefer Ravena, Matthew Wright and Bobby Ray Parks Jr. had a historic homecoming as the Japan...
iACADEMY tops real estate management exams

iACADEMY tops real estate management exams

May 3, 2025 - 10:40pm
Record-breaking heat, extreme weather events, air pollution and the spread of infectious disease: climate change poses an...
From passion to profession: iACADEMY alumni pave their non-traditional career paths to global stages

From passion to profession: iACADEMY alumni pave their non-traditional career paths to global stages

June 8, 2024 - 7:00am
When it comes to building a career, following one's passion often isn't the obvious choice.
UP Mindanao introduces new degree programs, inclusive admissions policy

UP Mindanao introduces new degree programs, inclusive admissions policy

May 8, 2024 - 9:14pm
The University of the Philippines Mindanao has announced upgrades to its academic programs and admissions policies.
San Beda Law celebrates 75 years of excellence

San Beda Law celebrates 75 years of excellence

November 21, 2023 - 10:23am
San Beda University College of Law proudly marks its 75th anniversary, inviting all Bedan lawyers to join the celebration...
UST Campus Journalism Awards now accepting entries

UST Campus Journalism Awards now accepting entries

November 13, 2023 - 12:29pm
The Varsitarian, the 95-year-old official student publication of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), is inviting all college-...
How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

By Cristina Chi | November 1, 2023 - 1:42pm
Like any school, funding can make or break the quality of education. For polytechnic schools, a bigger budget means greater...
