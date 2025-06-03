Controversial Navarette-Suarez fight declared 'No contest'

A bloodied Emanuel Navarrete (right) tries to keep Filipino challenger Charly Suarez at bay.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino world title challenger Charly Suarez will remain undefeated.

More importantly, Suarez will have an immediate crack at the same World Boxing Organization (WBO) super featherweight title held by Mexican Emmanuel Navarrete after their controversial fight last month has been turned into a no contest.

Promoter Top Rank Inc. on Tuesday (Manila time) announced that the California State Athletic Commission, which supervised the title fight last May 10 in San Diego, California, has changed the result of the bout from a technical-decision win for Navarrete to a no contest.

IT'S A NO CONTEST.



The CSAC has officially changed the ruling to the bout. The WBO has ordered an immediate rematch. pic.twitter.com/Frl9300Cxw — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 2, 2025

Suarez originally lost to Navarrete at the Pechanga Arena after their fight was stopped in the eighth round, as the reigning champion was deemed unable to continue due to a nasty cut above his left eyebrow.

The gash, which occurred in the sixth round, was ruled as being caused by an accidental clash of heads. Replays, however, clearly showed Suarez landing a solid left straight on Navarrete, which opened up the cut.

Since the fight already went beyond four rounds, the stoppage prompted a referral to the scorecards to determine the winner, with Navarrete escaping with his 130-lb title as he led with scores of 78-75 and 77-76 (twice) at the time of stoppage.

It was a controversial result to an action-packed bout between a pressure-fighting, power-punching Navarrete and a determined and technically superior Suarez — one that caused outrage among Filipino boxing fans.

But Suarez’s camp will get some form of justice as the WBO, Top Rank added, has ordered an immediate rematch with Navarrete.

The Filipino former Olympian thus kept his unbeaten record (18-0, with 10 knockouts) intact. He and his camp, led by manager and former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson, had been very vocal about their desire to run things back with Navarrete.

Team Suarez will now get their wish.