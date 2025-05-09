Ultramarathoner Natalie Dauâ€™s captivating thousand-km run

Ultramarathoner Natalie Dau’s captivating thousand-km run

Project 1000 in the Philippines is Natalie Dau’s second 1,000km ultramarathon, following her successful run throughout Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore last year.

MANILA, Philippines — Ultramarathon runner and Guinness World Record holder Natalie Dau set another record and traveled 1,000km across the Philippines by foot, passing by iconic landmarks, interacting with communities, and doing charity activities along the way. And she had Jollibee as her running mate.

Project 1000 in the Philippines is Natalie’s second 1,000km ultramarathon, following her successful run throughout Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore last year. More than just an athletic feat, the project aims to raise awareness and support for various charities dedicated to empowering women and girls, making it not just a test of endurance, but also a run for a cause.

Jollibee joined Natalie as she kicked off the run last April 21 in Santa Ana, Cagayan. Several branches across North Luzon have also served as quick stops for Natalie and her team. And on Day 5, the Project 1000 team had a heartwarming stop at Jollibee Narvacan in Ilocos Norte, as students from Ta-yac Elementary School experienced a special Jollibee Kids Party.

“I want you to experience a fun party that only Jollibee can offer. I hope you enjoy all the great food and have a fun day,” Natalie told the children.

This special Jollibee Kids Party included fun games and a special performance from Jollibee and Hetty, which got Natalie and the kids very excited about. Loot bags and exciting prizes were also given away, bringing ultimate joy to students that participated.

“We’re delighted to partner with Natalie for Project 1000, as we have always sought to support initiatives that align with our values. This partnership allows us not only to continue bringing joy to underserved communities, but also celebrate resilience and determination, and the power of working together to create a positive impact in the community,” said Dorothy Dee-Ching, VP-Marketing of Jollibee Philippines.

Natalie then continued her journey through Zambales and Bulacan, with her final stop being Jollibee’s 1,000th milestone store in Triangle Drive, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

It’s great to hear about private groups looking at sports as a way to communicate to their everyday clients.

Every kilometer of Natalie’s run became a celebration of resilience, purpose and joy.