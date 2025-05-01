Folayang eyes farewell fight in US

MANILA, Philippines -- The end may be near for the career of Filipino mixed martial arts icon Eduard Folayang.

But if it were up to him, Folayang would like to have one more fight in the United States before he bids the ONE championship ring goodbye.

Folayang, now 41, returned to ONE action in March but suffered a submission defeat against rival Shinya Aoki.

In a statement, “Landslide” said that he wants one more match before fully retiring.

"If given the chance, I'd love to have one more fight in the U.S," Folayang said.

"It's one of the places I've always dreamed of showcasing the fire that still burns inside me. I want to step into that circle one last time, give it everything I have, and show the world that I can still go to war,” he added.

Once retired, Folayang said that he will still be near the sport.

He will fully focus on coaching in the next stage of his life, he bared.

"After that, it's time to give back. I want to focus on passing the baton to the next generation. I see so many talented young athletes in the Philippines and beyond, and I want to help them grow — not just as fighters, but as people," the Lions Nation MMA pillar said.

"My goal is to guide them, mentor them, and build them up so they can carry the torch even further."

The former ONE FC Lighweight MMA world champion has a 13-12 win-loss record.