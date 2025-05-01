^

Sports

Folayang eyes farewell fight in US

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 1, 2025 | 5:21pm
Folayang eyes farewell fight in US
Eduard Folayang (right)
(ONE Championship)

MANILA, Philippines -- The end may be near for the career of Filipino mixed martial arts icon Eduard Folayang.

But if it were up to him, Folayang would like to have one more fight in the United States before he bids the ONE championship ring goodbye.

Folayang, now 41, returned to ONE action in March but suffered a submission defeat against rival Shinya Aoki.

In a statement, “Landslide” said that he wants one more match before fully retiring.

"If given the chance, I'd love to have one more fight in the U.S," Folayang said.

"It's one of the places I've always dreamed of showcasing the fire that still burns inside me. I want to step into that circle one last time, give it everything I have, and show the world that I can still go to war,” he added.

Once retired, Folayang said that he will still be near the sport.

He will fully focus on coaching in the next stage of his life, he bared.

"After that, it's time to give back. I want to focus on passing the baton to the next generation. I see so many talented young athletes in the Philippines and beyond, and I want to help them grow — not just as fighters, but as people," the Lions Nation MMA pillar said.

"My goal is to guide them, mentor them, and build them up so they can carry the torch even further."

The former ONE FC Lighweight MMA world champion has a 13-12 win-loss record.

EDUARD FOLAYANG

MMA

ONE FC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

La Salle nails No. 2 spot in Final Four

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
La Salle clipped Santo Tomas with a gritty come-from-behind win, 23-25, 25-20, 30-28, 29-27, yesterday to secure the No. 2 seed and the last Final Four bonus in UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball at the Mall...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers trounce Golden Tigresses to gain semis incentive

Lady Spikers trounce Golden Tigresses to gain semis incentive

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Advantage secured. 
Sports
fbtw

Pacers, Celtics advance

18 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics became the latest teams to book their places in the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday as the Detroit Pistons thwarted the New York Knicks to keep their postseason hopes...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines keeps lead on Day 6 of longboard worlds

Philippines keeps lead on Day 6 of longboard worlds

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
 The Philippine team remained on top of the ISA World Longboard Championship in El Salvador at the end of the sixth day...
Sports
fbtw
Joo strikes again

Joo strikes again

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
South Korean Joo Dae Young displayed his power and prowess in a race against the clock yesterday, and will remain as everyone’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
South's rising stars ready for spotlight in JPGT Mactan golf tourney

South's rising stars ready for spotlight in JPGT Mactan golf tourney

4 hours ago
It’s the southern standouts’ turn to showcase their skills and test their mettle as the ICTSI Mactan Junior PGT...
Sports
fbtw
PPS Aklan neftest: Bugna dominates for another 3-peat

PPS Aklan neftest: Bugna dominates for another 3-peat

4 hours ago
There’s no stopping Kathryn Bugna.
Sports
fbtw
Wamar scores MPBL record 22 points in fourth quarter, lifts San Juan over Imus

Wamar scores MPBL record 22 points in fourth quarter, lifts San Juan over Imus

4 hours ago
Orlan Wamar turned hot when San Juan's win streak was at stake.
Sports
fbtw
Golden Tigresses vow to go all-out in &lsquo;another chance&rsquo; at UAAP finals berth

Golden Tigresses vow to go all-out in ‘another chance’ at UAAP finals berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Facing a daunting twice-to-win semis disadvantage, the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses are eyeing to “overachieve”...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with