Mangrobang rules Galaxy Earth Day Run 2025

Philstar.com
April 28, 2025 | 5:02pm
Kim Mangrobang (center) topped the women’s 10K run with her time of 39 minutes and 56 seconds.

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Mangrobang spearheaded the 17,000 runners who heeded the call for the Galaxy Earth Day Run 2025 on Sunday at SM Mall of Asia Complex.

The bemedaled triathlete topped the women’s 10K run with her time of 39 minutes and 56 seconds, lead the pack in the Manila leg in the race organized by RUNRIO and has Samsung as title sponsor and SM Mall of Asia as official venue partner.

Melissa Campos wasn’t far behind with her 42 minutes and 44 seconds, while Aika de Rivera was third with her 45 minutes and 24 seconds.

Karl Oxales led the male as he finished the course in 34 minutes and 33 seconds, followed by Mark John Castro (35:50) and Pierre Edouard Alphonse Algret (42:46).

Race veterans Edsel Moral and Maricar Camacho once again figured at the top of the 21K races, with Moral being the fastest male with his time of 1:11:07 and Camacho the best among the female at 1:31:52.

James Kevin Cruz was second among the men at 1:12:35, followed by Jose Fabito Jr. with his 1:15:37 time, while Eloisa Cusi was the runner-up among the women with her 1:37:14 and Rocel Galicia Maestro third at 1:40:12.

“We’re overwhelmed with the turnout and we’re delighted to combine our passion for active lifestyle and our love for our environment. True to our theme, we all did run with purpose,” said Andrew Neri, RUNRIO general manager.

Mark Angelo Biagtan topped the 5K race with his time of 17:03, with Cavin Vidal (17:40) and Handreikyle David (20:00) pursuing him in the men’s division; while Franxine Louisse Regalado (26:47) recorded the best time among the women followed by Yzel Candelaria (27:58) and Joanalisa Diones (28:01).

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, who was participating in her first ever fun run, welcomed the vision saying, “It’s Earth Day, so we’re celebrating sustainability and coming together as a community to make a change for the better. I'm excited to be with Samsung which has the same values in sustainability and really wanting to do better for our Earth and share the values of fitness and fun for a good cause."

“This run raises awareness for sustainability cause it brings everyone together from all walks of life. Some of us are athletes, some of us are fitness enthusiasts, some of us just want to come together and do something for the environment,” added the Samsung brand ambassador, joining the field in this run while also using the unique collapsible cups during the race.

Simultaneous races also occurred in Cebu at City di Mare and in Davao at Azuela Cove as it brought together fitness enthusiasts, environmental advocates, and the tech community in celebrating sustainability, wellness and the importance of staying active, with Tzu Chi Foundation serving as the advocacy partner.

