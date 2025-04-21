^

Petro Gazz falls to Taiwanese squad

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 21, 2025 | 6:55pm
Giovanna Milana Day gets through the Taiwanese's defense.
STAR / Russell Palma

Games Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

10 a.m. – Saipa Tehran vs VTV Binh Dien Long An (Pool C)

1 p.m. – Al Naser Club vs Zhetysu VC (Pool A)

4 p.m. – PLDT vs Nakhon Ratchasima (Pool D)

7 p.m. – Hip Hing vs Petro Gazz (Pool A)

MANILA, Philippines — Kaohsiung Taipower displayed its full might against Petro Gazz with a 25-15, 25-16, 19-25, 25-20 win Monday that sent the Taiwanese straight to the quarterfinals of the AVC Challenge Cup at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The 10-time Taiwan national champion needed a strong start to gain the early headway and, after dropping the third set, fended off a fierce challenge put up by the newly crowned PVL All-Filipino Conference champion to claim the win and a two-match sweep of Pool B.

The Angels though could formally snare the last quarters berth in their group with a win over Hong Kong’s Hip Hing Tuesdsy.

Earlier, PLDT received a free pass to the quarters, thanks to Nakhon Ratchasima QminC of Thailand’s 25-10, 25-16, 25-12 rout of Australia’s Queensland Pirates in Pool D.

Both the High Speed Hitters and the Thai champions own a 1-0 record and the winner in their 4 p.m. duel in Tuesday’s final play date of the group stages will claim the top seeding in their bracket.

In Pool C, China’s Beijing Baic Motor completed a two-match sweep of their group following a come-from-behind 22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-13, 15-10 win over Vietnam’s VTV Binh Dien Long An.

Creamline, meanwhile, was tackling Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu in Pool A and would likewise advance to the playoff phase with a win.

