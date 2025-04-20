^

Sports

Arca draws with Bersamina in Bangkok Chess Club Open

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 20, 2025 | 2:16pm
Arca draws with Bersamina in Bangkok Chess Club Open
Christian Gian Karlo Arca
Photo from Businessworld

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino FIDE Master Christian Gian Karlo Arca got slowed down in his bid for a Grandmaster norm after he drew with countryman International Master Pau Bersamina after seven rounds of the Bangkok Chess Club Open in Thailand Saturday.

The 16-year-old Arca came out a pawn up in the opening phase of their King’s Indian Attack duel but failed to convert it into an edge before forcing a 41-move draw by repetition.

That kept Arca stranded in a group at No. 4 with 5.5 points, which included Bersamina and another countryman, IM Michael Concio Jr., a 63-move winner over Chinese Zhang Haoxuan in a Queen’s Pawn London System.

But the Panabo, Davao del Norte bet could still earn a GM norm if sweeps his last two games, including one versus Indian GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly in the eighth and penultimate round.

Or Arca could settle for an IM norm — his third if it happens — if he could just get a point.

CHESS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Creamline, PLDT start AVC bids

Creamline, PLDT start AVC bids

15 hours ago
Volleyball fans are in for a big Easter Sunday treat with four explosive matches marking the kickoff of the 2025 AVC Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Eala has eyes on French Open

Eala has eyes on French Open

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Breakout star Alex Eala is officially marching into her Grand Slam main draw debut.
Sports
fbtw
Memphis, Miami in

Memphis, Miami in

15 hours ago
Tyler Herro scored 30 points as the Miami Heat reached the NBA playoffs with a thrilling 123-114 overtime defeat of the Atlanta...
Sports
fbtw
Will OKC go all the way?

Will OKC go all the way?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
With the play-in tournament done, the NBA playoffs are set to unfold as eight of the 16 qualified teams swing into first round...
Sports
fbtw
Hoey fires 68, climbs to 17th

Hoey fires 68, climbs to 17th

15 hours ago
Rico Hoey produced a second straight four-under 68 to climb 14 places in the Corales Puntacana Championship on Good Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nuggets edge Clippers in NBA playoff overtime thriller, Knicks win

Nuggets edge Clippers in NBA playoff overtime thriller, Knicks win

4 hours ago
Nikola Jokic scored 29 points and Aaron Gordon added 25 as the Denver Nuggets edged the Los Angeles Clippers 112-110 in an...
Sports
fbtw
'So grateful' - Dodgers star Ohtani and wife welcome first child

'So grateful' - Dodgers star Ohtani and wife welcome first child

7 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani announced on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) that he and his wife, Mamiko,...
Sports
fbtw
Pacers thump Bucks to open NBA playoffs

Pacers thump Bucks to open NBA playoffs

8 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers seized control early and powered to a convincing 117-98 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday (Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
Thailand, Philippines teams shine in JGFP International meet

Thailand, Philippines teams shine in JGFP International meet

15 hours ago
Thailand bagged the prestigious 13-18 age bracket championship while provincial teams from the Philippines took the spotlight...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with