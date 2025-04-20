Arca draws with Bersamina in Bangkok Chess Club Open

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino FIDE Master Christian Gian Karlo Arca got slowed down in his bid for a Grandmaster norm after he drew with countryman International Master Pau Bersamina after seven rounds of the Bangkok Chess Club Open in Thailand Saturday.

The 16-year-old Arca came out a pawn up in the opening phase of their King’s Indian Attack duel but failed to convert it into an edge before forcing a 41-move draw by repetition.

That kept Arca stranded in a group at No. 4 with 5.5 points, which included Bersamina and another countryman, IM Michael Concio Jr., a 63-move winner over Chinese Zhang Haoxuan in a Queen’s Pawn London System.

But the Panabo, Davao del Norte bet could still earn a GM norm if sweeps his last two games, including one versus Indian GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly in the eighth and penultimate round.

Or Arca could settle for an IM norm — his third if it happens — if he could just get a point.