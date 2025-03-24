â€˜Fed up with anticsâ€™: Chot, Erram clash at TNT sidelines in Game 5 loss

‘Fed up with antics’: Chot, Erram clash at TNT sidelines in Game 5 loss

TNT coach Chot Reyes walks away from a huddle during a timeout in Game 5 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals, as Poy Erram looks on.

MANILA, Philippines — The Talk n’ Text Tropang Giga found themselves imploding after going down 2-3 against the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals.

Erram committed a turnover off a stolen pass at the seven-minute mark of the third quarter, leading to a Japeth Aguilar dunk on the other end.

Vividly upset, TNT coach Chot Reyes reprimanded his center during the timeout. Erram threw a towel to the ground while attempting to leave the huddle — to the dismay of Reyes.

“I just got fed up with all the antics. So I had to let him have a piece of my mind. Kung hindi ko siya mapagsabihan, e ‘di siya mag coach na lang,” the former Gilas Pilipinas coach said of the heated exchange.

The Gin Kings then took advantage of the chaos on the Tropang Giga’s side with Maverick Ahanmisi and Justin Brownlee capping off their 10-0 run to erase their first-half deficit and tie things up, 47-47.

Reyes eventually deployed Erram back with 9:59 seconds remaining. However, TNT failed to recover from the events in the emotional huddle as Ginebra leveraged their momentum to claim a 73-66 victory and move on cusp of the crown. — Ravi Tan, intern

With only one loss away from losing the series, Reyes called his players to regroup if they want to force a winner-take-all Game 7.

“This is not over. They need four wins to win the championship. But like you see, it's a tough team that we're playing. We can't make the mistakes we're making against the National Team. We're playing Gilas, the first five.”

For his part, Erram immediately exited the arena with a towel wrapped around his head, begging off from interviews.