JGFP, Rianne Malixi forge partnership

MANILA, Philippines — The Rianne Malixi Challenge scheduled this Sunday, March 23, at the Royal Northwoods Golf Club is not only an opportunity for the golfing community to play alongside Rianne Malixi — the 2024 US Junior and US Women’s Amateur Champion — but also the jumping point for her advocacy of helping Philippine golf’s next great junior stars.

Partnering with the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP), the event has already raised P1.8-million that will be dedicated for the training and development of a select group of junior golfers under a program patterned after the World No. 4’s own successful training and skills building regimen.

“I have been fortunate enough to be guided and supported by a loving village headed by my parents, family, loved ones, sponsors and benefactors. It is now my time to give back and share to my junior golf family,” said Malixi.

“I hope that our local golf community can rally behind this project and help our next generation of golf stars reach their full potential and represent the country well in the future,” she added.

JGFP president Oliver Gan said that this a great opportunity for young golfers.

“This is unprecedented for an active junior golfer to have a relevant training program for other junior golfers. Rianne is a national sports treasure, and we are very lucky to have her, and our players are very fortunate to benefit from her generosity,” said Gan.

The program is envisioned to have a pool of juniors ages 8-17 years old who will be picked based on their potential to follow in the footsteps of Malixi and become world class golfers.

The pool will be under the tutelage of a veteran coach who is strong in both technical and pro tour experience and will also be introduced to proper strength and conditioning, nutrition and sports psychology.

Roy Malixi, Rianne’s dad, will work closely with the program head and will have an active part in planning and implementation, coaches’ appointment and eventually player selection.

“This is hopefully just the start. We want sponsors, funders and supporters to come in and help the program continue and eventually to grow. We have the talent. Our kids, and their parents and support groups, just need proper nurturing and guidance. The JGFP was critical in Rianne’s discovery and development, and we want to run with JGFP to find more Rianne’s for the Philippines,” said Roy Malixi.

The event has attracted 170 players with the support from Northwoods Golf Club, Sky Flakes, Rolly Romero, East West Bank, Mayor Ferdie Estrella, Quantum Golf Inc. and Quantum Clubhouse, Congressman Steve Solon, Pax Liberia Mining, Uratex, Belle Corporation, San Miguel Corporation, Mr. Hortaleza, Atty. Polo Pantaleon, Transview, Jojo and Camille Villar, Mikey Arroyo, Lola Nina and SM Super Malls.

Thea Hole-in-One sponsors are Toyota Raize from Toyota San Jose de Monte, P100,000 cash from JGFP, golf cart from The Turf Company, Subic Fishing and Yatch Charter, P100,000 from K&G Apparel and Superkit golf set.