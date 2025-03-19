^

Ilagan Isabela stymies Bulacan in MPBL

Philstar.com
March 19, 2025 | 6:49pm
JR Olegario shoots a 3-pointer for the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys.
MANILA, Philippines — The Ilagan Isabela Cowboys struck from long range and mowed down the Bulacan Kuyas, 109-82, on Wednesday in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, Laguna.

Led by JR Olegario, who hit five triples en route to a game-high 22 points, the Cowboys drilled in 13-of-27 tries from beyond the arc to take the fight out of the Kuyas and tally their second win in three starts in the round-robin elimination round of the 30-team tournament.

With Olegario piling 16 points, the Cowboys pulled away at the half, 59-31, and led by as far as 67-34 on a jumper by Allen Mina with 7:06 seconds to go in the third quarter.

Olegario, a 5-foot-7 find from Paranaque, also tallied four assists and two steals to clinch Best Player honors over Arth Dela Cruz, who posted 16 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals; and Mina, who tallied 16 points.

Other Cowboys who delivered for Coach Louie Gonzalez were Joshua Ramirez, who chalked eight points, spiked by two triples, and Ryan Jay Arenal with seven points and six rebounds.

Bulacan tumbled to 0-3 despite John Rey Sumido's 21 points and RR De Leon's 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists. The Kuyas also got 14 points and seven assists from Marlon John Espiritu, and 11 points, four rebounds and two assists from Art Aquino.

Meanwhile, the MPBL goes to the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex for the first time on Thursday, with games pitting Cebu against Bataan at 4 p.m., Basilan against Valenzuela at 6 p.m., and Manila against Nueva Ecija at 8 p.m. 

