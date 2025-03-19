^

Sports

Uyking seizes Junior World Qualifying lead after impressive eagle

Philstar.com
March 19, 2025 | 5:04pm
Uyking seizes Junior World Qualifying lead after impressive eagle
Johanna Uyking.
Pilipinas Golf

STA. ROSA, Laguna – Johanna Uyking delivered a stunning eagle on the challenging No. 18 to cap off a roller-coaster round, grabbing the lead in the girls’ 13-14 division of the USwing Mojing Junior World Qualifying at The Country Club here on Wednesday.

Despite struggling in the demanding windy conditions, Uyking leaned on her exceptional driving to card a 77, seizing a two-shot advantage over Precious Zaragosa, who settled for a 79 after a late stumble.

“I drove the ball pretty straight today, which helped a lot,” said the 13-year-old Uyking, a student at Davao Christian High School. But it was her spectacular 3-wood approach from 190 yards into a headwind on the par-4 18th that proved to be the highlight, as the ball found the hole for an eagle-2.

TCC, notorious for its punishing layout and ever-changing gusts, made for a true test of skill and resilience. With its length, hazards and undulating greens, even par often felt like a birdie, and the young contenders had to treat every shot as a calculated risk.

Uyking’s round was far from perfect, marred by six bogeys and a double bogey on the tight par-4 fourth. However, a birdie on No. 8 and her miraculous eagle on 18 kept her ahead.

“I’ll be working on my chipping and putting to avoid giving myself a hard time in the next two rounds,” she said, aware that the battle was far from over.

Zaragosa, last year’s Junior Philippine Golf Tour (JPGT) Match Play champion, also managed an eagle on the par-5 eighth but struggled with four bogeys in her first five holes at the front. A closing bogey on No. 9 pushed her two strokes behind Uyking.

Meanwhile, twins Lisa and Mona Sarines remained within striking distance with rounds of 80 and 82, respectively, while Kendra Garingalao and Tiffany Bernardino found themselves needing a major comeback after posting 89 and 94, respectively.

While the girls’ division saw dramatic swings, the boys’ competition was just as intense. Ralph Batican showcased steady composure in the boys’ 13-14 category, also finishing with a 77 to wrest a three-stroke lead over David Teves (80) in the three-day event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

“I focused on visualizing my shots, and that really helped,” said Batican, who rebounded from five back-nine bogeys with an even-par 36 on the front. “The wind made things difficult, so I had to be extra careful with club selection.”

Zianbeau Edoc followed with an 82, while Lujo Gomez and Mico Ungco posted identical 84s.

In the boys’ 15-18 division, Emilio Hernandez emerged as the early frontrunner, firing a 75 to secure a two-shot lead over Patrick Tambalque (77). Shinichi Suzuki and Jose Carlos Taruc stayed close with 78s, while Cliff Nuñeza, Tristan Padilla and Geoffrey Tan matched 79s.

“I just wanted to focus on having fun while staying consistent,” said Hernandez, a Singapore School Manila student representing Alabang Country Club and Manila Southwoods. “The course got tougher as the wind picked up, so I had to be extra precise.”

Alessandra Luciano battled through a shaky front-nine finish but still emerged as the early leader in the girls’ 15-18 division, carding a 79 to take a two-shot advantage over Tashanah Balangauan, who posted an 81 late in the day.

Luciano looked solid with a steady two-bogey, one-birdie performance on the back nine. However, she ran into trouble on the front, reeling off six consecutive bogeys from No. 2. A birdie on No. 8 provided some relief, but a closing bogey saw her settle for a 42 on the front side.

Her flightmate Balangauan also endured a mixed round, opening with a front-nine 41 marred by a double bogey on No. 1. She managed to recover slightly with a birdie on the par-3 third, keeping herself within striking distance.

Junior PGT Finals champion Ally Gaccion slipped to third after an 83, struggling with two bogeys in her last three holes. Reese Ng turned in an 84, while Angelica Bañez and Anya Cedo finished with identical 86s.Further down the leaderboard, Montserrat Lapuz carded an 89, Lia Duque settled for a 90, and Crista Miñoza rounded out the top contenders with a 92.

With four berths in the Junior World Championship in San Diego this July on the line in each division, the competition is set to heat up over the next two rounds. The event not only awards crucial World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points but also serves as a key battleground for junior golfers gearing up for the demanding 15-leg Junior PGT calendar.

With four berths in the Junior World Championship in San Diego this July at stake in each divisions, the competition is expected to intensify over the next two rounds. The event, which offers crucial World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, also serves as part of the junior golfers’ preparations for the grueling 15-leg Junior PGT calendar.

A cut will be imposed after 36 holes, with only the top 10 in each division and those within six strokes of the fourth-place finisher advancing to the final round of the event supported by the National Golf Association, the MVP Sports Foundation, The Country Club, ICTSI, PLDT and the Junior PGT.

GOLF

JOHANNA UYKING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Boxing back in Olympics

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
 Boxing, a major source of medals for the Philippines in the Olympics, will get its spot back in the program of the 2028 Games in Los Angeles and Filipino sports officials couldn’t be happier with this...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers aim for fifth straight win

Lady Spikers aim for fifth straight win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Red-hot La Salle shores up its drive for a twice-to-beat incentive against its fierce but struggling rival Ateneo at the start...
Sports
fbtw
Defense name of the game

Defense name of the game

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Both teams are putting much premium on defense. So don’t be surprised if protagonists TNT and Barangay Ginebra won’t...
Sports
fbtw
Planned invitational tourney highlights PFF-GoTyme Bank partnership

Planned invitational tourney highlights PFF-GoTyme Bank partnership

By Olmin Leyba | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Football Federation, together with its new partner GoTyme Bank, is laying the groundwork for the staging of...
Sports
fbtw

PBA Finals by numbers

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
The venue for Game 3 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals shifts to the PhilSports Arena tonight with the best-of-seven series tied at a win apiece.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine futsal gets boost with High5 Leagues

Philippine futsal gets boost with High5 Leagues

3 hours ago
Organizers of the High5 Futsal Men’s and Women’s Leagues affirmed their commitment to discover and develop fresh...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine sports funding body reaffirms commitment to national boxers

Philippine sports funding body reaffirms commitment to national boxers

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission chair Richard Bachmann on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to finance the Filipino boxers...
Sports
fbtw
In-form Que eyes strong start, finish in International Series Macau

In-form Que eyes strong start, finish in International Series Macau

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Riding high on back-to-back victories in the Philippine Golf Tour, Angelo Que is set to bring his winning form to the International...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Pampanga keeps Marikina at bay

MPBL: Pampanga keeps Marikina at bay

6 hours ago
Reigning titlist Pampanga foiled Marikina's final rally and prevailed, 68-66, on Tuesday to join the leaders.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with