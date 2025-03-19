NUâ€™s Solomon deemed eligible in UAAP

^

Sports

NU’s Solomon deemed eligible in UAAP

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 19, 2025 | 10:08am
NU's Alyssa Solomon (12) smashes one in over the defense of La Salle's Alleiah Malaluan (6) and Katrina del Castillo (22) during the Lady Bulldogs' clash with the Lady Spikers Sunday evening at the MOA Arena.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — National University Lady Bulldog Alyssa Solomon will still be eligible to compete in the UAAP, the league said, after withdrawing her application for the Korean Volleyball Federation (KOVO) Asian Quota Draft. 

Solomon’s name was earlier included in the 2025 KOVO draft list, but the player withdrew her bid last week as the UAAP has a long-standing rule on amateurism. 

In a statement Tuesday night, the UAAP said that its Board of Managing Directors decided that Solomon will continue to be eligible to compete in the league after due deliberation. 

“While the BMD noted that Solomon did apply and was included in the draft list of the 2025 Korean Volleyball Federation Asian Quota Draft, her subsequent action in immediately withdrawing her application allowed her to continue competing in the ongoing UAAP Season,” it said. 

“The UAAP remains committed to ensuring the integrity of its competitions and the welfare of its student-athletes.” 

Solomon is one of the key cogs of the defending champions, who are currently undefeated through seven elimination round matches in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tourney.

The 6-foot-1 opposite hitter is currently sixth in scoring at the end of the first round of the eliminations with 116 total points, 96 of which coming from spikes and 16 from kill blocks. 

The reigning Finals Most Valuable Player is expected to garner significant attention in the pros once her collegiate career is over. 

Early in the season, Solomon bared that she “already has plans” after the season, but she reiterated her focus on the Lady Bulldogs’ campaign.

