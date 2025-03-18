Superal, Avaricio seek redemption in Thai LPGA Tour

MANILA, Philippines — Determined to break free from a series of underwhelming finishes, Princess Superal and Chanelle Avaricio are setting their sights on nothing less than a podium finish as they vie in the Singha-SAT Prachin Buri Ladies Championship 2025 in Wang Dan, Thailand.

The 54-hole tournament tees off Wednesday, March 19, at the Kabin Buri Sport Club, featuring a competitive lineup of Thai and international contenders.

Superal, one of the Philippines' premier female golfers, opted to skip last week’s Ladies Philippine Golf Tour event at Eagle Ridge to focus on her Thai campaign. She is expected to face stiff competition right from the start, as she tees off at noon alongside Navaporn Soontreeyapas and Pattharat Rattanawan, two formidable Thai golfers.

Joining Superal in the quest for victory are Avaricio and Marvi Monsalve, both of whom are eager to make their mark in the THB 1.5-million event.

Avaricio, who finished tied for fourth at Eagle Ridge, is aiming to regain the dominant form that saw her clinch four LPGT titles in 2022. She will start at 11:40 a.m., paired with local talents Sasitorn Napang and amateur Arisa Bintachitt.

Superal had a challenging start to the season, missing the cut at the Philippine Ladies Masters, a tournament that also served as a leg of the Korean Dream Tour. She later finished in a tie for 10th place at the LPGT Pradera Verde. However, the former US Girls' Junior champion remains optimistic about her chances this week. In preparation, she dedicated weeks to refining her iron play and short game, key areas she believes will be crucial in her pursuit of a strong finish.

Meanwhile, Monsalve, still in pursuit of her first professional victory, is looking to turn her campaign around. She tees off from No. 10 with Chanokmanee Charoenpattanasatit and amateur Waraporn Wimonwan.

While the Filipina trio is keen on making an impact, they will have to contend with a stacked field of top-tier Thai players determined to keep the trophy at home.

Headlining the local challenge is LPGA Tour veteran Paravisa Yoktuan, alongside standouts such as Supamas Sangchan, Parinda Phokan, Mookharin Ladgratok, Budsabakorn Sukapan and Alisara Wedchakama.

Adding to the pressure, the tournament enforces strict cut rules. Players who score 88 or higher in any round will be ineligible to continue in the next round.

After 36 holes, only the top 50 players and ties will advance to the final round, ensuring a battle of the best for the coveted championship.