^

Sports

Gin Kings strike back

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
March 17, 2025 | 12:00am
Gin Kings strike back
The Gin Kings got a bit of momentum when the Tropang Giga coughed a record-low four points in the second quarter, relinquished the lead in the fourth but salvaged it on Justin Brownlee’s clutch plays and their shutout defense against Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in the dying seconds.
PBA Image

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra outlasted TNT in a wild Game 2 encounter, 71-70, to tie the PBA Season finals series at 1-1 last night in front of a 12,925-strong crowd at the MOA Arena.

The Gin Kings got a bit of momentum when the Tropang Giga coughed a record-low four points in the second quarter, relinquished the lead in the fourth but salvaged it on Justin Brownlee’s clutch plays and their shutout defense against Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in the dying seconds.

“They just showed true grit all the way through the game,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone. “We knew if we’re going to have a chance in the series, we have to show that character and that true grit.”

The Gin Kings led by as many as 15 at 34-19 early in the third and even held a 64-56 upperhand going to the last 7:03 of the fourth.

But the Tropang Giga finally started to hit it from long distance and wrested control at 70-67 with 2:31 left. Then Brownlee came to the rescue, scoring on an acrobatic layup and converting his two free throws later for a one-point cushion.

Stephen Holt and Co. then stopped Hollis-Jefferson twice in the last 46.9 ticks to seal the strike-back to TNT’s 95-89 Game 1 win.

Brownlee logged 35 markers and 11 boards in the equalizer as Scottie Thompson had 16-12.

RHJ finished with 25 plus 15 rebounds for the Tropang Giga, who nearly survived a horrible second-quarter showing.

TNT’s four-point tally on a 2-of-22 field goal shooting in the second supplanted San Miguel Beer’s five-point card also in the Quarter 2 in Game 7 of the 2019 Philippine Cup championship against Magnolia as the new all-time low.

The Tropang Giga’s first-half aggregate of 19 also replaced the 21 of Shell in a 64-74 loss to eventual champ SMB in Game 6 of the 1999 Commissioner’s Cup finale.

SPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bulldogs trounce Golden Spikers for fourth straight win

Bulldogs trounce Golden Spikers for fourth straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
National University disposed of University of Santo Tomas in four sets, 16-25, 25-20, 25-21, 29-27, to win its fourth straight...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons survive Nitura, Lady Falcons to regain winning ways

Maroons survive Nitura, Lady Falcons to regain winning ways

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
University of the Philippines fought off a mammoth performance by super rookie Shai Nitura to break their four-game losing...
Sports
fbtw
Young hopefuls set for acid test in Junior Golf World Qualifiers

Young hopefuls set for acid test in Junior Golf World Qualifiers

10 hours ago
While coveted spots in the USwing Mojing Junior World Championship in San Diego, California, are on the line, the true challenge...
Sports
fbtw
Canino conquers U-18 class of National Age Group chess tilt

Canino conquers U-18 class of National Age Group chess tilt

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Teenage chess sensation Ruelle Canino is doing it all.
Sports
fbtw
La Salle clobbers FEU, revs up for 2nd round

La Salle clobbers FEU, revs up for 2nd round

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
La Salle added fellow contender FEU to its killing spree with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 win to gain solo third spot in UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Canino bags U18 Open chess crown

Canino bags U18 Open chess crown

By Joey Villar | 36 minutes ago
 Teenage chess sensation Ruelle Canino is doing it all.
Sports
fbtw

Mercenary basketball

By Bill Velasco | 36 minutes ago
Three weeks ago, this writer asked whether or not there’s too much basketball in the country now.
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings escape Tropang Giga to equalize series

Gin Kings escape Tropang Giga to equalize series

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
All knotted up.
Sports
fbtw
Norris holds off Verstappen to win rain-hit Australian Grand Prix

Norris holds off Verstappen to win rain-hit Australian Grand Prix

4 hours ago
Lando Norris kept his cool in a rain-hit and incident-packed season-opening Australian Grand Prix Sunday to edge world champion...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with