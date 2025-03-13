Chameleons sweep Foxies for graceful exit

MANILA, Philippines — Nxled went out with bang after it clobbered Farm Fresh, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18, on Thursday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

While the Chameleons fell short in snatching a quarterfinals seat after finishing second in Pool B with a 1-1 record, it assured the fledgling franchise they wouldn’t finish last.

In all, Nxled finished with a 2-11 record.

And they did it with collective team effort with not a single one ending with a double-digit score with Krich Macaslang and Chiara Fermentilla leading the way with nine points apiece.

Nxled’s Italian coach Guidetti Ettore spread the minutes to every one and it paid off as it resulted into a victory.

It was a disappointing finish for Farm Fresh, which entered the qualifications as the sixth seed following a 5-6 record in the preliminaries only to drop its last three outings.