^

Sports

Chameleons sweep Foxies for graceful exit

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 13, 2025 | 6:33pm
Chameleons sweep Foxies for graceful exit

Games Saturday 

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Galeres Tower vs Akari

6:3 p.m. - PLDT vs Choco Mucho

MANILA, Philippines — Nxled went out with bang after it clobbered Farm Fresh, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18, on Thursday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

While the Chameleons fell short in snatching a quarterfinals seat after finishing second in Pool B with a 1-1 record, it assured the fledgling franchise they wouldn’t finish last.

In all, Nxled finished with a 2-11 record.

And they did it with collective team effort with not a single one ending with a double-digit score with Krich Macaslang and Chiara Fermentilla leading the way with nine points apiece.

Nxled’s Italian coach Guidetti Ettore spread the minutes to every one and it paid off as it resulted into a victory.

It was a disappointing finish for Farm Fresh, which entered the qualifications as the sixth seed following a 5-6 record in the preliminaries only to drop its last three outings.

CHAMELEONS

NXLED

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

By Jan Veran | 4 days ago
Grace Quintanilla saved her best for last, unleashing a strong closing round of three-under 68 to salvage a share of38th place...
Sports
fbtw
Shai scores 34 as Thunder down Celtics, seal playoff berth

Shai scores 34 as Thunder down Celtics, seal playoff berth

8 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder punched their ticket to the playoffs with an impressive...
Sports
fbtw

Tiger suffers injury

20 hours ago
Tiger Woods revealed Tuesday he had undergone surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon, derailing the veteran golf superstar’s comeback plans in the latest injury setback to rock the twilight of his...
Sports
fbtw
Another day in office for mean NU spikers

Another day in office for mean NU spikers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Unblemished champion National U zeroed in on a first-round sweep by dismantling Adamson, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18, in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
RHJ-JB rivalry rages on

RHJ-JB rivalry rages on

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
For a conference that allowed imports of unlimited height, it’s the two teams headlined by “undersized”...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Blazers bounce back, survive Red Spikers

Lady Blazers bounce back, survive Red Spikers

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
College of St. Benilde showed nerves of steel in the fifth and deciding set as it repulsed an upset-conscious San Beda, 25-27,...
Sports
fbtw
Buhain Cup swimfest slated in Batangas

Buhain Cup swimfest slated in Batangas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Hundreds of swimmers are expected to participate in this weekend’s Buhain Cup set at the newly built Balayan Aquatics...
Sports
fbtw
Si Woo Kim yearns for second title at The Players

Si Woo Kim yearns for second title at The Players

4 hours ago
South Korean star Si Woo Kim has a "thirst" to win The Players Championship for a second time this week as he attempts...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen says Red Bull 'not the quickest at the moment'

Verstappen says Red Bull 'not the quickest at the moment'

5 hours ago
Max Verstappen said Thursday that Red Bull were "not the quickest at the moment" ahead of the season-opening Australian...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with