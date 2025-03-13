NLEX's grassroots hoops program heads to Ilocos Sur

MANILA, Philippines -- The “Dayo” basketball program of the NLEX Road Warriors went up north this past weekend.

The grassroots basketball program of the PBA team was brought to Candon City, Ilocos Sur this weekend for a two-day basketball camp.

PBA legend Asi Taulava, Emman Monfort, Dominick Fajardo and NLEX assistant coach Adonis Tierra led the camp, which welcomed over 70 young athletes selected from Inter-Barangay Basketball teams in District 2, Candon.

Road Warriors governor Ronald Dulatre voiced joy as he brought the program to his home province.

“Bringing the Dayo program here is truly a special moment for me. I grew up in Ilocos Sur, and giving back to this community through basketball is something I’ve always dreamed of,” Dulatre said.

“We can’t wait to hold more camps here and continue inspiring young athletes,” he added.

Aside from the camp, NLEX also engaged with the local community by distributing Road Warriors-branded curtains and stickers to tricycle drivers.

Additionally, the program had an exhibition game featuring Taulava, Dulatre, Monfort, Kyles Lao, Philip Paniamogan, Jake Pascual and Bong Galanza.

“This is just the beginning. We want to reach more communities, create opportunities for young players, and show that basketball is more than just a game—it’s a way to unite and uplift people," Dulatre said.