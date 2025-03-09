^

Sports

Tolentino, Batang Pier keep head high

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 9, 2025 | 11:04am
Tolentino, Batang Pier keep head high
NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino (10) reacts after a 3-pointer during the Batang Pier's clash with Barangay Ginebra Wednesday evening at the Big Dome.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite exiting the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals, NorthPort Batang Pier’s Arvin Tolentino voiced pride with what they accomplished in the import-laden conference.

Tolentino’s squad finished on top of the elimination round with a 9-3 slate, their first time to do so.

After booting out the Magnolia Hotshots in the quarterfinal round, they ran into a brick wall that is Barangay Ginebra, who defeated them in the semifinals four games to one.

In all their losses, NorthPort faced a margin of 22.0 points per game.

After their 126-99 Game 5 loss on Friday evening, Tolentino stated that he is proud of what the team accomplished this conference.

“Well, I guess, siguro it’s a great experience for us as a team. Last game, ang ganda ng nilaro namin, we fought really hard para ma-extend ang series. But yun nga, ngayong laro, medyo kinapos,” he told reporters.

“But I’m proud of my teammates and I’m proud of what the team accomplished this conference. Before nga, wala namang nag-akala na magpe-playoffs kami or magna-nuimber one. Sino ba namang… kahit nga kami hindi namin akalaing mag-number 1 kami e. Pero we still believed,” he added.

After being the virtual frontrunner in the Best Player of the Conference race at the end of the quarterfinals, Tolentino struggled mightily against the defense of the Gin Kings.

His numbers dropped to 12.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. While his rebounding and assists were almost the same as his 7.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest in the elimination round, his scoring took a massive hit from the 23.0 points per game in the elims.

Still, Tolentino stressed how proud of his teammates for picking up the slack.

“I’m proud of the effort na binigay ng mga teammates ko, the hard work and sacrifice, tapos I guess as much as we want to feel sorry for ourselves, ngayong laro after this conference, we still overachieved. It’s something na we have to be proud of. It just so happened na nakalaban namin ang Ginebra sa semis. Malakas naman,” he said.

“They're a great team and we’re still happy dun sa naging result ng conference namin. Like I said, wala namang nag-akala na magpe-playoffs or magse-semis or magna-number one kami. Dami rin naming nagawang history this conference e.”

ARVIN TOLENTINO

BASKETBALL

PBA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pagdanganan's late surge nets weekend spot at Blue Bay LPGA

Pagdanganan's late surge nets weekend spot at Blue Bay LPGA

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Facing elimination, Bianca Pagdanganan staged a late comeback, birdying three of her final five holes to salvage a two-over-par...
Sports
fbtw
Repeat or revenge

Repeat or revenge

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
A $1 million prize is on the line when Japan’s Hiroshima Dragonflies face Chinese-Taipei’s Taoyuan Pauian Pilots...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle flashes winning form

La Salle flashes winning form

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
La Salle rediscovered its winning ways by trouncing cellar-dweller University of the East, 25-12, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17, to...
Sports
fbtw
Hollis-Jefferson, TNT ready for finals after 'good preparation' from Rain or Shine series

Hollis-Jefferson, TNT ready for finals after 'good preparation' from Rain or Shine series

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Following a tough five-game PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal series with Rain or Shine, TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson...
Sports
fbtw
Pinay golfers way off in Asia-Pacific Championship; Wong grabs lead

Pinay golfers way off in Asia-Pacific Championship; Wong grabs lead

By Jan Veran | 19 hours ago
There was little to no movement for the two remaining Filipina hopefuls in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) Championship,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
All set for ICTSI Eagle Ridge

All set for ICTSI Eagle Ridge

12 hours ago
Carl Corpus made an immediate impact in his Philippine Golf Tour debut, securing an impressive runner-up finish at the ICTSI...
Sports
fbtw
TNT vs Ginebra battle of imports, coaches

TNT vs Ginebra battle of imports, coaches

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Hat-trick for TNT’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson or breakthrough for Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee?
Sports
fbtw
Letran ends CSB win streak at 42

Letran ends CSB win streak at 42

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Nothing, not even streaks, lasts forever.
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tamaraws on a roll, stymie Lady Falcons

Lady Tamaraws on a roll, stymie Lady Falcons

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Far Eastern University charged to its third straight win in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament after besting...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with