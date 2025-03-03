^

Valorant debuts new agent in Masters Bangkok

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 3, 2025 | 11:37am
Valorant debuts new agent in Masters Bangkok
Waylay's unique abilities reflect her radiant persona, as she literally transforms into light to outmaneuver her opponents.
Riot Games

BANGKOK, Thailand — As the Valorant Championship Tour's Masters: Bangkok concludes this weekend, Riot Games has launched an upcoming new agent: Waylay, Thailand's prismatic radiant duelist, ready to infiltrate enemy lines and ambush unsuspecting agents.

"Waylay is joining us as Agent 28, our Thai Prismatic Duelist. [It] is the first time in five years that we have made an Entry Duelist," said John Goscicki, Agents Lead at Riot Games.

Waylay's unique abilities reflect her radiant persona, as she literally transforms into light to outmaneuver her opponents. Her abilities include “Refract”, which allows her to create a beacon of light on the floor and speed back to it, rendering her invulnerable as she travels. “Light Speed” equips her with a burst of speed, enabling her to dash forward twice, even dash upward with the first dash. “Saturate” lets her throw a cluster of light that explodes upon contact with the ground, hindering nearby players with a movement and weapon slow; while “Convergent Paths” equips her to focus her prismatic power and create an afterimage that projects a beam of light, giving her a powerful speed boost as the beam expands and hinders other players in the area.

"We thought of [Waylay] as a more strategic, cerebral duelist and we brought that strategy to her personality, someone that as a duelist has years of experience. She's what we consider the big sister of the roster. She keeps all the cocky younger ones in line with a sharp word and a little slap here and there, but always with a lot of love and care,” Goscicki added.

Waylay also introduces a new debuff called “Hindering", which impacts various aspects of an opponent's performance, including fire rate, recoil recovery, equip time, reload speed, movement speed and jump speed.

"We haven’t had a ‘space taking duelist’ since Valorant’s launch. This subclass of duelist that only Jett and Raze occupy has been an essential part of team compositions at all levels of play, and we wanted to add something fresh to this space,” said June Cuervo, senior game designer at Riot Games.

Additionally, Cuervo explained how Waylay's abilities were crafted to offer a blend of creativity and speed, akin to the movements of Raze and Jett.

Cuervo added, "When designing Waylay’s dash I wanted to capture the creativity of Raze’s satchel movement and the speed of Jett’s dash. Waylay’s tool for creating safety for herself, Refract, allows her to take risks and play off of her teammates' utility with confidence after dashing."

Waylay was showcased in an exhibition match during Masters Bangkok between Team Thailand vs Team International, prior to the penultimate match between G2 and T1, with the team from Pacific reigning supreme in the first international Valorant tournament of the year after an intense five-map series, with two maps going into overtime.

Waylay is set to be released on March 5, as part of VALORANT's Season 2025/Act II patch.

