^

Sports

Gilas outgunned by Egypt to end Doha campaign

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 17, 2025 | 3:53am
Gilas outgunned by Egypt to end Doha campaign
Gilas' Scottie Thompson (9) dribbles the ball.
(Instagram / Qatar Basketball Federation)

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas is exiting the 2nd Doha International Cup with back-to-back losses after absorbing a 31-point beating at the hands of Egypt, 86-55, early Monday morning (Manila time) at the Qatar University Sports and Events Complex.

Egypt erupted with a 29-10 fourth quarter, raining down 11 3-pointers on the Filipinos to give them a rough exit in the pocket tournament.

Ehab Amin Saleh paced the African country with 20 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Youssef Wael Aboushousha added 11 markers while Omar Tarek Oraby had 10.

Egypt erupted in the fourth quarter, turning a 57-45 lead to a 73-50 advantage with a massive 16-5 run capped by a layup by Aboushousha with 5:07 left.

A Carl Tamayo layup finally broke the dry spell for the Philippines, 52-73, but Egypt's offense was just too hot to handle.

The Egyptians finished the game off with a 13-3 salvo to grab the 31-point spread -- the biggest of the night.

They started to heat up in the second quarter, turning a 23-22 lead into a 30-23 advantage after an alley-oop finish by Anas Osama Mahmoud.

A layup by June Mar Fajardo halted the run, but a 9-1 run built on consecutive 3-pointers by Mohamed Taha Mohamed and Oraby gave Egypt a 39-26 lead, before a hook by AJ Edu trimmed the Philippines' deficit to 28-39 heading into the half.

The nearest Gilas got to was nine points, 40-49, in the third, after a layup by Scottie Thompson.

The Philippines could not creep closer as the outside game of Egypt was just too much.

Justin Brownlee was the lone bright spot for the Nationals, finishing with 18 points, five rebounds and an assist. Tamayo added nine points off the bench, while Scottie Thompson and Dwight Ramos finished with six points each.

Egypt shot 32-of-72 from the field, good for 44%, including 11-of-32 from beyond the arc. Gilas, on the other hand, made just 21 of their 56 attempts from the floor for a 37% clip.

The Philippines is bowing out of the competition with a 1-2 win-loss record, its lone win a come-from-behind one against Qatar in its opening game.

The squad will now shift its focus to the final window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, taking on Chinese Taipei on February 20 and New Zealand on February 23.

Gilas already qualified for the FIBA Asia Cup, which is set in Saudi Arabia in August.

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tall order for Gilas in away games

Tall order for Gilas in away games

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Toughen up against strong Arab teams then beat retooled Chinese Taipei and New Zealand on the road.
Sports
fbtw
Ice breaker

Ice breaker

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
If there’s any doubt on the golden era Philippine sports is enjoying at present, it was quashed yesterday.
Sports
fbtw
Warriors shoot down Rockets

Warriors shoot down Rockets

2 days ago
Golden State star Stephen Curry scored 27 points to lead the Warriors in a 105-98 victory over the Rockets Thursday.
Sports
fbtw
Ramon&rsquo;s advice to JMF

Ramon’s advice to JMF

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
It’s advice that PBA legend Ramon Fernandez has given to June Mar Fajardo since they met up at the University of Cebu...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs open UAAP title defense with sweep of Lady Spikers

Lady Bulldogs open UAAP title defense with sweep of Lady Spikers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
National University had a triumphant start to its title defense after mauling La Salle, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18, in their UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Medjedovic stuns Medvedev

Medjedovic stuns Medvedev

5 hours ago
Hamad Medjedovic, a protege of Serbian compatriot Novak Djokovic, stunned former world number one Daniil Medvedev to reach...
Sports
fbtw
Is Qatar playing ringers?

Is Qatar playing ringers?

By Joaquin Henson | 5 hours ago
Gilas beat Qatar, 74-71, at the second Doha Invitational Cup last Friday even as the home team’s roster included three...
Sports
fbtw
Anisimova rules Qatar Open

Anisimova rules Qatar Open

5 hours ago
Amanda Anisimova clinched the first WTA 1000 title of her career with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Jelena Ostapenko in a rain-interrupted...
Sports
fbtw

Padel does it right

By Bill Velasco | 5 hours ago
The story of padel in the Philippines is a story of doing things the right way.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with