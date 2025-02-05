Any takers for Butler?

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 27: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat chews on his mouth guard during the second quarter of the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on October 27, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The NBA trade deadline is tomorrow (Friday, 4 a.m., Manila time) and there’s still no word on whether or not Miami’s recalcitrant Jimmy Butler is moving to another team. Butler, whose ego is bigger than probably any team can handle, wants out of the Heat and when he made his wish public, got a seven-game suspension. Then, after missing a team flight to Milwaukee, Butler was slapped a two-game suspension. Last week, he walked out of practice and was given a third suspension, this time indefinitely. Apparently, Butler was told he wouldn’t start the next game and left the gym in contempt.

Butler’s attitude is appalling. Miami was close to shipping him to Golden State the other day but when Butler said he’s not willing to sign an extension with the Warriors, the deal fell through. Butler is under the impression that he remains marketable despite outlandish demands. Indiana was rumored to be maneuvering for Butler but it was all smoke, no fire. Memphis made inquiries, nothing more. There is talk that Butler will sign a long-term extension only with the Phoenix Suns. Is this for real? Is Butler in a position to call out the team he wants to play for? A team that casts its lot with Butler is in for some rough sailing for sure.

So far this season, Butler has missed 22 of Miami’s 47 games and the Heat broke even with the man called “Buckets” on the bench. He’s averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists. In 13 previous seasons, Butler has played the entire 82-game schedule only once. He hasn’t seen action in more than 60 games the last five campaigns. Before moving to Miami, Butler played for Chicago, Minnesota and Philadelphia so he’s not big on loyalty. Butler was at the forefront of Miami’s Finals stints in 2020 and 2023 but has never played on a championship squad. Injuries have stymied his progress to greatness. He sat out 40 regular season contests the last two campaigns and missed the first round of the playoffs last year. The root of Butler’s discontent is Miami’s refusal to agree to a two-year $113 million contract extension that would run up to 2026-27.

Nothing is permanent in the business of pro basketball. Luka Doncic is now with the LA Lakers and LeBron James’ frontcourt partner Anthony Davis is parked at Dallas. De’Aaron Fox was just traded to San Antonio and Sacramento landed Zach LaVine. As pros, athletes must realize their careers, just as their teams, aren’t a forever proposition. Burning bridges is never a smart thing to do. Butler has gained a dubious reputation as a tanker to preserve himself from injury incidents and at 35, is looking for security as his career winds down. His behavior in trying to force a Miami exit is thoroughly unprofessional and unacceptable. If ever he’s left out in the cold, the only conclusion is the Butler did it.