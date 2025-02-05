^

Sports

Any takers for Butler?

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
February 5, 2025 | 12:00am
Any takers for Butler?
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 27: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat chews on his mouth guard during the second quarter of the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on October 27, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Maddie Schroeder / Getty Images / AFP

The NBA trade deadline is tomorrow (Friday, 4 a.m., Manila time) and there’s still no word on whether or not Miami’s recalcitrant Jimmy Butler is moving to another team. Butler, whose ego is bigger than probably any team can handle, wants out of the Heat and when he made his wish public, got a seven-game suspension. Then, after missing a team flight to Milwaukee, Butler was slapped a two-game suspension. Last week, he walked out of practice and was given a third suspension, this time indefinitely. Apparently, Butler was told he wouldn’t start the next game and left the gym in contempt.

Butler’s attitude is appalling. Miami was close to shipping him to Golden State the other day but when Butler said he’s not willing to sign an extension with the Warriors, the deal fell through. Butler is under the impression that he remains marketable despite outlandish demands. Indiana was rumored to be maneuvering for Butler but it was all smoke, no fire. Memphis made inquiries, nothing more. There is talk that Butler will sign a long-term extension only with the Phoenix Suns. Is this for real? Is Butler in a position to call out the team he wants to play for? A team that casts its lot with Butler is in for some rough sailing for sure.

So far this season, Butler has missed 22 of Miami’s 47 games and the Heat broke even with the man called “Buckets” on the bench. He’s averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists. In 13 previous seasons, Butler has played the entire 82-game schedule only once. He hasn’t seen action in more than 60 games the last five campaigns. Before moving to Miami, Butler played for Chicago, Minnesota and Philadelphia so he’s not big on loyalty. Butler was at the forefront of Miami’s Finals stints in 2020 and 2023 but has never played on a championship squad. Injuries have stymied his progress to greatness. He sat out 40 regular season contests the last two campaigns and missed the first round of the playoffs last year. The root of Butler’s discontent is Miami’s refusal to agree to a two-year $113 million contract extension that would run up to 2026-27.

Nothing is permanent in the business of pro basketball. Luka Doncic is now with the LA Lakers and LeBron James’ frontcourt partner Anthony Davis is parked at Dallas. De’Aaron Fox was just traded to San Antonio and Sacramento landed Zach LaVine. As pros, athletes must realize their careers, just as their teams, aren’t a forever proposition. Burning bridges is never a smart thing to do. Butler has gained a dubious reputation as a tanker to preserve himself from injury incidents and at 35, is looking for security as his career winds down. His behavior in trying to force a Miami exit is thoroughly unprofessional and unacceptable. If ever he’s left out in the cold, the only conclusion is the Butler did it.

JIMMY BUTLER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Davison erupts as PLDT sweeps Farm Fresh

Davison erupts as PLDT sweeps Farm Fresh

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Savi Davison went supernova as PLDT overpowered Farm Fresh, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19, on Tuesday to keep its stranglehold inside...
Sports
fbtw
Where&rsquo;s Bennie?

Where’s Bennie?

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Would-be naturalized player Bennie Boatwright has postponed his return to the country twice and is still undergoing treatment...
Sports
fbtw
Pfister, Dubberstein stun Korean foes in curling to open Asian Winter Games bid

Pfister, Dubberstein stun Korean foes in curling to open Asian Winter Games bid

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
The Philippines’ Marc Pfister and Kathleen Dubberstein shocked heavy favorites Jihoon Seeong and Kim Kyeongae of South...
Sports
fbtw
Unstoppable Brunson takes charge as Knicks disarm Rockets

Unstoppable Brunson takes charge as Knicks disarm Rockets

By Alder Almo | 12 hours ago
Jalen Brunson came through just when the New York Knicks needed their captain. 
Sports
fbtw
Acid test awaits Lady Knights vs Aguilas in WMPBL

Acid test awaits Lady Knights vs Aguilas in WMPBL

13 hours ago
Surprise leader San Juan faces its toughest challenge yet in the 2025 Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Davis bids farewell to Los Angeles Lakers, ready for 'next chapter'

Davis bids farewell to Los Angeles Lakers, ready for 'next chapter'

16 hours ago
Anthony Davis paid tribute to Los Angeles in a farewell message to his adopted city on Monday (Tuesday Manila time) following...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots determined to get going

Hotshots determined to get going

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Magnolia forward Zav Lucero looks forward to helping the No. 8 Hotshots take down his old team, top-seeded NorthPort, in the...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao growing MPBL brands

Pacquiao growing MPBL brands

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is nowadays focused instead on the sport he first fell in love with – basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Supremos stun Scorpions

Supremos stun Scorpions

1 day ago
Dennis Laconsay and Mark Joel Joson struck hardest in the crunch and Manila Central University handed three-peat seeking Centro...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with