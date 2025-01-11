^

Tuffin keys Phoenix's escape act vs Rain or Shine

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 11, 2025 | 10:24pm
Tuffin keys Phoenix's escape act vs Rain or Shine
Phoenix's Donovan Smith grabs the rebound against the defense of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters
MANILA, Philippines -- Ken Tuffin saved the day for the Phoenix, nailing a go-ahead putback with 0.7 seconds left to tow the Fuel Masters over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 93-91, in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup tussle Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Tuffin finished with just six points, but no basket was bigger than his last. 

With time winding down, Tuffin soared in for the biggest shot of the night to secure Phoenix’s second straight win -- the Fuel Master' third in four games -- in the import-laden conference.

Donovan Smith carried the load for the Fuel Masters with 22 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals. Tyler Tio added 16 points.

The two teams were kept in a close fight in the fourth, before Phoenix broke the game wide open, 85-76, after a 3-pointer by Tio.

However, the Painters slowly clawed out of that hole with a 7-2 burst capped by a triple by Adrian Nocum to cut the deficit to four, 83-87.

This sparked a run for Rain or Shine, which made two more 3-pointers in succession to inch to within two, 89-91. The Painters eventually tied the game at 91 after a Jhonard Clarito deuce with 52.7 seconds left.

After Phoenix turned the ball over, the Painters had the chance to take the lead, but Andrei Caracut missed a trey. On the other end, Phoenix went to Jason Perkins, who was blocked.

However, Tuffin was there to clean up the mess and hit the game-winning follow-up.

With 0.7 seconds remaining in the game, Deon Thompson had the chance to win it with a triple, but his shot went up short as time expired.

RR Garcia finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Perkins had 12 markers for Phoenix. RJ Jazul chipped in 11 points.

Thompson finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five steals for the 5-2 Rain or Shine. Santi Santillan added 19 markers, while Nocum and Clarito contributed 16 and 11 points, respectively.

The Fuel Masters thus rose to 3-5 to pump life into their quarterfinal hopes. They will take on the Magnolia Hotshots next Thursday.

For their part, the Elasto Painters will try to bounce back against the Converge FiberXers on Tuesday.

BASKETBALL

PBA

PHOENIX FUEL MASTERS

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS
