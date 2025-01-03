TCC Invitational gathers elite field

MANILA, Philippines —The ICTSI The Country Club Invitational marks its 20th staging on Jan. 28–31, bringing together the Philippines’ top golfing talents in a high-stakes battle at the challenging TCC course in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The P6-million championship promises intense rivalries, dramatic moments and surprises on every hole, setting the tone for a thrilling new season of the Philippine Golf Tour.

As one of the most prestigious events in local golf, the TCC Invitational gathers an elite field of competitors, including the Top 30 players from last year’s PGT Order of Merit (OOM) and past champions, including international campaigners like Miguel Tabuena. The event offers not just substantial prizes but also immense prestige, with the TCC course standing as the ultimate test of skill and resilience.

Tony Lascuña, who edged out Tabuena to claim victory in last year’s edition, enters the tournament as the favorite. His dominance in the 2024 season, which saw him claim his fifth OOM title – a record feat – demonstrates his remarkable consistency and ability to thrive against younger challengers.

With a career spanning decades, the Davaoeño ace continues to inspire as he seeks another milestone victory.