Olivarez, Arcilla banner field in Dagitab Open netfest

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s top tennis players and promising talents gather for the Dagitab Festival National Open Tennis Championships, which kicked off Sunday at the City of Naga courts.

Leading the charge in the men’s singles are top seed Eric Jed Olivarez and veteran Johnny Arcilla, both aiming for the coveted title in this season-ending Open tournament. Olivarez, coming off a victory in a recent Open tournament, opens his bid against Miecoz Candelasa, while Arcilla tests his mettle against Hans Cabellon.

In a draw packed with talent, third seed Vicente Anasta takes on Chad Cuizon; No. 4 Fritz Verdad meets Carl Miasco; and fifth-seeded John Benedict Aguilar squares off with John Kenneth Jumamoy. Rounding out the featured matches are No. 6 Noel Salupado against Kennex Abadia; No. 7 Jude Ceniza challenging John David Velez; and eighth seed John Jeric Accion facing Nicholas Ocat.

To accommodate a strong turnout of entries, organizers staged a one-day qualifier, where Nicholas Ocat, Cyril Paster, John Kenneth Jumamoy and Carl Miasco secured the final slots in the 32-player main draw of the tournament presented by Dunlop.

Olivarez, who fell short against absentee Josshua Kinaadman in last year’s edition, eyes redemption. However, with multi-titled Arcilla back in the fray and a competitive field of rising stars, the tournament promises high-intensity matchups throughout the week-long event.

In the Open doubles category, the duo of Fritz Verdad and Rolly Saga clinched the top seeding, with Olivarez and Anasta following closely at second seed. Also posing a challenge are the pairs of Arcilla/Ronard Joven and Ceniza/Elvin Geluz.

Meanwhile, top seed RB John Lataza and No. 2 Juvels Velos lived up to their billing, advancing to the semifinals of the 18-and-under category in the juniors division of the Group 2 tournament, part of the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Lataza dominated London Good, 6-3, 6-0, while Velos overpowered Gil Niere, 6-1, 6-1. They will face off against Matthew Morris and Cloyd Canoy, who also scored impressive wins to secure berths in the Final Four.

In the boys' 16-and-U class, Morris and Velos continued their winning streaks. Morris defeated Canoy, 6-1, 6-4, while Velos crushed Pete Niere, 6-1, 6-0. They will battle for the first finals spot, while Chris Villarin and Jhunreal Espinosa vie for the other.

In a gripping 14-and-U division upset, James Estrella toppled No. 1 Pete Niere, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, to advance to the finals, while Enzo Niere and Dale Diamante set up a clash for the 10-and-under unisex title.

In the girls’ 12-and-U division of the seven-day tournament sanctioned by Philta and supported by Universal Tennis Ranking and ICON Golf & Sports, Nadine Seno and Francine Wong booked spots in the final after Seno defeated Seanna Clarke, 6-4, 6-2, and Wong outlasted Danica Diamante, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

Seno, along with Zita Clarke, Seanna Clarke and Janeel Indoc, also advanced to the semis of the 14-and-U division. Wong continued her strong campaign in the 16-and-U class, securing a finals berth with a hard-fought 6-0, 1-6, 6-2 win over Thea Castro. Sisters Zita and Seanna Clarke will compete for the remaining finals slot.