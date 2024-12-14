UP's Cagulangan keeps things simple: 'Move on to Game 3'

UP's JD Cagulangan reverses on the layup against the La Salle defense during the UAAP Season 87 men's basketball Finals Wednesday at the MOA Arena.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines’ veteran guard JD Cagulangan is leaving the bitter taste of a close Game 2 loss behind as he looks forward to the winner-take-all Game 3 in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball finals against La Slle on Sunday.

With a chance to win the championship, the Maroons suffered a heartbreaking setback against the Archers, 76-75, on Wednesday.

UP blew a nine-point fourth quarter lead and crumbled late to see themselves fighting for the championship anew in Game 3 – which also happened last season.

Cagulangan, after the game, quickly aims to learn from their lapses and move forward to their next game.

“Simple lang po. So, move on lang. I mean, huwag kalimutan kung anong nangyari sa Game 2. Pag-aralan din,” Cagulangan told reporters.

“On to the next na kami, Game 3 na.”

The floor general took charge in the second half of Game 2, connecting on three 3-pointers in the third quarter to keep the Archers at bay.

Ultimately, though, they crumbled in the fourth as Kevin Quiambao’s explosion, as well as late mishaps, gave the Green Archers another crack at defending their title.

“Hindi siya totally take charge talaga, kasi nagkataon lang naman sa akin yung mga shots para supplyan yung trust ng mga teammates ko. So, kailangan ko itira nang with kumpiyansa sa sarili,” he said.

The graduating guard is aiming to win his second championship with the Maroons in Game 3 on Sunday, 5:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Sabi ko lang na 'di pa naman tapos. May Game 3 pa. Sana manalo kami doon sa Game 3 na yun. Of course, paghihirapan namin yun. Hindi madali yung laban na yun,” he said.

“Pag-aralan namin kung anong lapses namin, matututo kami sa kung anong pagkakamali sa mga magagandang ngayong ginawa namin.” – Brent Sagre, intern