Maroons coach after head-scratching Game 2 loss: 'How to bounce back is more important'

UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde (left) reacts after a call during Game 2 of the UAAP men's basketball Finals Wednesday at the MOA Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — After failing to end the UAAP men’s basketball finals series in Game 2, University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons head coach Goldwin Monteverde said that they are focusing on bouncing back in the winner-take-all Game 3 this weekend.

Up 1-0 in the best-of-three series against the defending champions La Salle Green Archers, the Maroons had the chance to take home their second title in four years.

They led by nine, 55-64, in the early stages of the fourth quarter before crumbling late to absorb a 76-75 loss.

Monteverde, after the game, said that they tried to execute their offense “to the best of our capabilities”, but the contest just could not go their way.

“I guess yung mga ganoon naman na missed free throws or missed shots, it’s all part of the game. As I said, we did our best to try to execute naman what we want offensively. Eh ganoon naman talaga basketball eh, it's either miss or make lang yan,” he told reporters.

“Ang importante lang from here is paano kami ba-bounce back. Pag-uusapan namin ang dapat gawin and be ready for the next game,” he added.

With their backs against the wall, newly minted back-to-back Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao went supernova for the Green Archers, hitting big shots down the stretch to tow La Salle to the lead.

After both teams traded shots, the Green Archers held a slim 76-75 lead heading into the final minute.

However, missed free throws by Francis Lopez, as well as several turnovers down the stretch, kept the Taft-based squad ahead.

After a pair of missed free throws by Quiambao with 12.1 seconds left, Lopez hauled down the rebound, giving UP a final shot at the win.

JD Cagulangan brought the ball down and fired a pass to Lopez, who almost lost the ball. He, then, threw the ball to Gerry Abadiano with 1.5 seconds left.

Abadiano had a clean shot from the right corner, but his attempt came up short.

“Basketball is basketball, 'di ba? Minsan mananalo. Minsan matatalo. Ang importance yung bangon. Alam namin na hindi pa naman tapos ang series. Alam namin na you know, we just have to keep our heads up. Pag-usapan, mag-prepare, planuhin just to get ready on Sunday,” the coach said.

“I guess, yung reality is life goes on. Ganun naman talaga ang buhay kung minsan it will go your way, it would not. Ang importante kung ano ang ginawa mo to achieve ang gusto mong gawin. But then if you fall short siyempre… I think yung basketball is the perfect [opportunity] naman for them to be stronger, for them to learn,” he added.

And despite the tough loss, the 53-year-old tactician stressed that a Finals series will not be defined by one win.

“Definitely with this loss, matututo kaming lahat. We’ll come back stronger Sunday.”