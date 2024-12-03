^

Meralco's Quinto named PBA Player of the Week

Philstar.com
December 3, 2024 | 11:31am
Meralco's Quinto named PBA Player of the Week
Bong Quinto averaged 17.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists during the period of November 27 to December 1, which saw the Bolts prevail over the Phoenix Fuel Masters and Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.
MANILA, Philippines — Bong Quinto was one of the reasons why Meralco is off to a 2-0 start in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup despite playing through pain and a rash of injuries hounding the Bolts.

“Mindset ko talaga is gusto kong makatulong sa team hangga’t kaya ko pa,” said Quinto, who was named the first winner of the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week for the midseason conference.

Quinto averaged 17.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists during the period of November 27 to December 1, which saw the Bolts prevail over the Phoenix Fuel Masters and Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

Teammate Chris Newsome and NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino were also given strong consideration by members of the media regularly covering the PBA beat.
The Letran product is playing well despite a nagging right knee, which he first endured when Meralco rallied from 23 down to defeat Phoenix, 111-109, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium last November 29. He posted 14 points, five rebounds and five assists in that contest.

Against Rain or Shine two nights later at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City, Quinto delivered 20 points, four rebounds and four assists and the Bolts bucked the early loss of import Akil Mitchell to a broken nose in topping the Elasto Painters, 121-111.

That put the Bolts in a share of the lead with the Tolentino-led Batang PIer and guest team Eastern from Hong Kong.

Meralco opened the second conference minus Chris Banchero, Allein Maliksi, Brandon Bates, rookie CJ Cansino and sophomore Jolo Mendoza, forcing Quinto to take a bigger load despite his ailment.

Not that Quinto is complaining.

“Hindi naman ganoon ka-seryoso yung iniinda ko pero gusto ko makatulong sa team ko para manalo kami,” he said. “Ito kasing mga first few games namin ang magdidikta sa conference namin.  Ang goal namin is makapasok kami sa playoffs, at bahala na kung ano susunod na mangyayari.”

Philstar
