Stags newcomer Pascual shows potential with skillset

MANILA, Philippines — Former national youth team co-captain Migs Pascual wasted no time in showcasing his talent in his first playing season with the San Sebastian Stags.

After sitting out last season to comply with the league’s eligibility rule, Pascual quickly made his presence felt in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association and caught the attention of everyone with his unorthodox style of play.

His long-range floaters even from way deep the 3-point area has made him one of the instant attractions in the oldest collegiate tournament in the country, but his unusual, but efficient skill has been complemented by his more important role as facilitator of the team.

A vocal leader inside the court, Pascual’s leadership has also been noticeable through actions as he made his teammates look better with his sharp, crisp-passing as he showed his full potential to become one of the best facilitators of the squad.

“You could tell how crispy his passing is and he made sure that the shooters are already set to receive the ball in their shooting pocket,” said NCAA analyst Martin Anotnio.

Pascual has been working on his game all season long and while waiting to become eligible to play for the Stags, he developed some of the important facets of his game like shooting and playmaking skills.

But while preparing for Season 100, Pascual was able to master the art of shooting long-range floaters, a weapon which he has been able to harness close to perfection, making the shot impossible to stop.

In one of the training sessions, Pascual, who represented the country in the national youth team a few years ago, was able to hit those long-range floaters in succession and make a habit of knocking down those teardrop shots with consistency.

But what the coaches admire more on Pascual was his ability to keep ahold of his team and he showcased that leadership quality this season, gathering his teammates whenever there’s dead ball and finding the open man who had better opportunities of scoring.

Expect Pascual to become a much better, more matured player when he returns to the Stags roster next season.