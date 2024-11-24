^

ICTSI TCC Match Play to feature intriguing clashes

Philstar.com
November 24, 2024 | 12:59pm
ICTSI TCC Match Play to feature intriguing clashes
Rico Depilo (left) and Elee Bisera are eager to make waves in the opening round as they take on the challenge of facing the tournament's top two seeds.

MANILA, Philippines -- If form charts hold true, the top-ranked players should make quick work of their lower-seeded counterparts in the opening round of the ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational.

Yet, match play – golf's head-to-head format – introduces an unpredictable and thrilling dynamic, ensuring every hole can shift momentum dramatically.

The P2-million, season-ending tournament gathers the country's top professionals and rising stars for 16 first-round duels, kicking off Tuesday, November 26, at the tough TCC course in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

In match play, players compete to win individual holes rather than tally cumulative scores. This unique structure rewards bold strategies, mental resilience and quick adjustments, often sidelining traditional rankings and past achievements in favor of composure and wit.

Top-seed Tony Lascuña, fresh off securing his fifth Order of Merit title, faces No. 32 Rico Depilo, No. 2 Angelo Que battles promising youngster Elee Bisera, third-ranked Reymon Jaraula takes on former Philippine Masters champion Jerson Balasabas, fourth-ranked Rupert Zaragosa squares off with Arnold Villacencio, and fifth seed Clyde Mondilla clashes with Nelson Huerva.

“It’s anybody’s game in match play. Kahit top seed ka, walang kasiguraduhan, depende sa mindset mo, pano mag-react at mag-adjust after each hole,” said Lascuña, who dominated the 2022 Match Play finals and finished runner-up to Miguel Tabuena in last year’s edition at TCC.

With Tabuena missing this year’s event due to overseas commitments, the spotlight falls on the top five seeds, joined by a stellar field of competitors, including Jhonnel Ababa, Guido van der Valk, Zanieboy Gialon, Hyun Ho Rho, Michael Bibat, Ira Alido, Ryan Monsalve, Russel Bautista, Kakeru Ozeki, Randy Garalde and Nilo Salahog.

Ababa faces Marvin Dumandan, van der Valk challenges veteran Mars Pucay, Gialon tests Eric Gallardo, and Rho takes on Francis Morilla. Other notable first-round matchups include Bibat vs. Tae Soo Kim, Alido vs. Albin Engino, Monsalve vs. Dino Villanueva, Bautista vs. Collin Wheeler, Ozeki vs. Daiya Suzuki, Garalde vs. Jay Bayron, and Salahog vs. Art Arbole.

Held alongside the Ladies PGT, where defending champion Mikha Fortuna and 2022 winner Harmie Constantino headline the field, each match is set to deliver high-stakes drama as players face the relentless challenges of TCC’s demanding layout.

The men’s Round of 16 and the LPGT quarterfinals will unfold on November 27.

From there, the competition heats up for the PGT field with a grueling third day featuring quarterfinal matches in the morning and semifinals in the afternoon. Meanwhile, the LPGT semifinalists will battle it out on Thursday morning.

Both divisions will culminate on November 29 with the finals and the playoff for third place, promising a climactic finish to this season-ending spectacle.

Philstar
